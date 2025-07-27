2028 Wide Receivers Who UCLA is Targeting
The UCLA Bruins have started to look for 2028 prospects, and have been on a mission when it comes to offering players, as according to 247Sports, the Bruins have offered 10 prospects, with three of them coming in at the wide receiver position.
The Bruins are one of the better teams when it comes to targeting that position, and the three players that they offered at that position is some of the most hyped up prospects in the entire class, even away from the position and just in general.
Here are the three players that they have offered at this time and what you should know.
Eric McFarland - Uncommitted
McFarland is a very talented prospect from the state of Florida, who brings a lot to the table, despite having a smaller size, that has not stopped many of the team that are recruiting him from offering him as he holds many different offers that are very valuable from all over including SEC teams, Big 12 teams and Big Ten teams. This is a player that you’re going to recognize later down the road as a high-level D1 commit. Whether that is to the Bruins or another program has yet to be determined.
Roye Oliver III - Uncommitted
Oliver is one of the better players in the class inside the state of Arizona, which is obviously a state that the Bruins will look to win the best prospects as they have hopes of keeping the best prospects inside the state away from the Sun Devils and the Wildcats, who both recruited inside the state very well. At this time, all we can consider is the fact that he has multiple offers and is recruited heavily by multiple teams. This is something that the Bruins have picked up on and will likely recruit him hard just like McFarland.
Stefan Rogers - Uncommitted
Rogers holds a few offers like Wisconsin and UCLA, but he is expected to have a huge breakthrough when it comes to the recruiting scene, as many more teams are likely to follow behind the initial three that have offered him. He still remains to be one of the better wide receivers in the country, which is exactly why the Bruins are targeting him so heavily. The Bruins would be ecstatic to land a guy from Washington like Rogers who has plenty of potential to be a home run commit.
Be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.