Overlook UCLA's 2027 WR Recruiting Board
The UCLA Bruins are not shy to recruit future classes, which is something that they do extremely well when it comes to recruiting certain positions one of the positions that they have done a great job so far recruiting in the 2027 recruiting classes is the wide receiver position as they have offered many different prospects that remain to be a top target in the class for the Bruins. Not only that, but the Bruins also have a commitment in the class at this time.
UCLA Bruins On SI recently did an article to discuss what some of the top prospects look at the position as well as who their commitment is at the position, provided by UCLA Bruins On SI which also provides the full list of the players offered at the position.
Eli Ferguson - Uncommitted
Ferguson is one of the better wide receivers in the 2027 class as he continues to rack in offers as if he was the top wide receiver in the class while his ranking doesn’t indicate that that has not stopped programs for wanting him on their team, he remains to be a top priority for many programs and has received offers from all over the country.
Dontay Tyson - Uncommitted
Tyson is one of the best prospects in the nation, and he resides in the state of Arizona, which is a hotspot for UCLA, as any wins that they can get over the Arizona State Sun Devils, and the Arizona Wildcats inside the state that they reside. Tyson is one of the better players inside that state, but also in the nation as he is one of the top players that they have offered already in the class. He continues to rise up boards for many different schools, including UCLA where many of the coaches would love for him to commit.
Demaje Riley - Committed to UCLA
Riley is one of two commits that they have in the class at this time and he is the first commit to announce his verbal commitment to the UCLA Bruins. He was a huge commitment and still remains to be a huge commitment as he knocks off one of the positions that they need which is wide receiver, however, obviously they will be targeting more than just one prospect, which is why we are doing this article this helps narrow down the amount of players they need at the position, which is just as important in my professional opinion.
* Demaje Riley (Committed to UCLA)
* Kesean Bowman (Committed to Oregon)
* Quentin Hale
* Osani Gayles
* Dontay Tyson
* Ty Johnson
* Zerek Sidney
* Charles Britton
* Bode Sparrow
* Damani Porras
* Dallas Crescenzo
* Rob Larson
* Eli Ferguson
* Elijah Williams
* Javon Vital
* Trysten Shaw
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.