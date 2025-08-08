What Makes Cooper Javorsky a Special Commit for UCLA?
The UCLA Bruins have landed many different prospects, including one of their top targets in the state of California. They landed arguably their top target from inside the state lines. That prospect being UCLA interior offensive line commit Cooper Javorsky.
Javorksy is one of the better players in the state if you ask me. Javorsky is super special to this class, because he keeps the pipeline of the Califonria commits continuing on. He is also special to this class because he is locked in with the Bruins. He has confirmed this in the past with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"There wasn’t a single moment that made me commit; it was more like everything finally clicked. But if I had to pick one thing, it was my one-on-one meeting with Coach Kwon. That was real, honest, and intense. We didn’t just talk football, we spoke about life, what kind of man I want to become, and what it truly means to be in his O-line room. It wasn’t sugar-coated, and I respected that a lot. He told me what he expects, how hard it’s going to be, but also how much better I’ll come out on the other side. That hit different," the newest Bruins' offensive lineman commit stated to UCLA Bruins On SI.
Bruins Coaching Staff's Influence
He has been locked in with Coach Kwon for quite some time, as he and others refer to him as "King Kwon".
"I actually just saw someone post on X calling him 'King Kwon,' and honestly, that couldn’t be more accurate. He’s got that energy. He’s got that presence. You feel it when he walks into a room. He’s on a mission to build something special at UCLA, and he’s looking for guys who want to work, who want to be developed, and who want to be part of something bigger. That fired me up."
It was never just King Kwon, the other staff members pulled their weight.
"It wasn’t just Coach Kwon. I’ve visited a lot of amazing schools, and I’m grateful for every opportunity, but the connection I felt with the entire UCLA staff, Coach Foster, Coach Sunseri, Coach Neuheisel, Coach Miller, I can literally name every coach…it was on a different level. It felt genuine. They didn’t try to sell me. They just showed me who they are, what they stand for, and how I fit into it. The culture, the vision, the direction, they’re building something I want to be a part of."
