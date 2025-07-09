The Latest on Bruins Target Marcus Almada
The UCLA Bruins have landed many of their top targets on the 2026 recruiting board. They have landed many players who have helped move them inside the top 20 according to 247Sports. They have landed many commitments, with a large majority of them coming in the month of June. Some of the top commits in the class include guys like Johnnie Jones and Micah Smith.
Jones is a prospect from the state of Florida who plays on the offensive line and is the highest-rated commit in the class. he committed to the Bruins over many talented programs and was a home run recruit for the Bruins. Similar to Jones, Smith is in the same ball park as he is one of the top commits in the class.
The Bruins have yet to land a commitment in the month of July and have missed out on multiple targets including one of the targets that hurts the most. That target being Keytrin Harris, who announced his commitment on July 5th. He committed to the Arizona Wildcats, and opted to stay home instead of going to UCLA where he was also recruited very heavily as a target. It is no secret that the UCLA Bruins are after the defensive lineman position heavily, and will be looking to land a prospect at the position.
One of their top targets remaining for the 2026 class on the defensive line includes Marcus Almada, who is set to commit to a school on July 10th. Luckily for the UCLA Bruins, they are very much in the picture. They will be looking to bring the talented recruit from Massachusetts, who will commit between multiple schools: the UCLA Bruins, Arizona State Sun Devils, Stanford Cardinals, Virginia Cavaliers, and the Maryland Terrapins.
The Bruins are absolutely a leader in this one, as they will look to land the prospect over very hungry contenders. They will have to fight off a very tough Terrapins squad who were the final team to host them. The Sun Devils are also very hungry for a defensive lineman, as they are in as much, if not more of a need than any of the others for the position.
The Bruins will be looking to add their fourth commitment at the position, so they can properly end their recruitment at the position and can focus on other positions.
