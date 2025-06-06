EXCLUSIVE: Johnnie Jones Previews His OV To UCLA
The UCLA Bruins are expected to host many recruits on official visits in the coming weeks. This includes one of the best and highest-rated offensive linemen in the 2026 recruiting class.
Johnnie Jones is a four-star offensive lineman from Berkeley Prep High School in Tampa, Florida. He currently ranks as the 142nd best player in the country according to 247Sports Composite, along with the 17th best in Florida, and 11th best at his position.
Jones caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI ahead of his official visit, which is slated to begin on June 6th.
"I’m really looking forward to experiencing the full atmosphere at UCLA—the facilities, the campus life, the energy around the program, and just getting a feel for what it would be like to be a Bruin day in and day out," Jones stated to UCLA Bruins On SI.
"I want to see how the coaches interact with the players, how practices are run, and how the team culture really operates behind the scenes. It’s one thing to talk to coaches over the phone or through social media, but being on campus gives me a chance to see if it truly feels like home. I’m also excited to connect with current players and hear their honest experiences. That insight can’t be overstated—it helps me know if this is a place I can grow not only as an athlete but as a person."
He explained which coach he is looking forward to speaking and spending with the most .
"I’m definitely excited to spend more time with Coach Kwon and Coach Tino, because from our conversations, they are people who really get it, not just on the field but in life. They have been honest and consistent with me since day one, and I appreciate how he talks about development, both as a player and as a man. I want to get a better sense of his coaching style in person and see how he connects with his guys during practice and meetings. Relationships are a big part of my decision, so building that trust and connection face-to-face is huge."
How important is this visit for Jones in his process? He confirms that this visit is extremely important.
"This visit is extremely important in my recruitment process. I’ve been doing my research, talking with family, and narrowing things down, but nothing replaces seeing things for yourself. UCLA is one of the top programs in the country, and this visit is a chance for me to see if everything I’ve heard and felt from a distance matches the reality. It’s about seeing if the environment fits what I’m looking for in terms of player development, academics, support off the field, and team culture. A visit can sometimes shift your whole perspective—so yes, this trip definitely carries weight in my final decision," Jones stated.
He is expected to take official visits to many schools, like the Florida State Seminoles and the Ole Miss Rebels. Jones provides his list along with why he is visiting these programs.
"I’m taking OVs to Colorado, Vandy, Ole Miss, FSU, UCLA, and Penn State, and I’d say these visits are absolutely a determining factor. Each of these programs offers something great on paper, but actually being there—meeting the coaches, seeing how they treat their players, and getting a feel for the overall vibe—tells you a lot that you can’t get through a screen. So yes, how I feel during and after each visit will play a big role in where I end up. It’s about fit, and there’s no better way to measure that than to be there in person."
