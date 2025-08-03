EXCLUSIVE: Reed Ramsier Talks UCLA and More
The UCLA Bruins have been targeting a plethora of different recruits in the 2027 recruiting class, as they are hopeful that they can land the best of the best. One of the players that they have been targeting is Reed Ramsier. Ramsier is an offensive tackle from the state of Florida.
Ramsier holds offers from many different programs, including the Bruins, who remains to be one of the better programs in the nation when it comes to picking up offensive linemen.
Ramsier caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI recently to discuss his latest thoughts on the Bruins and more, as he nears some big updates in his recruitment.
"To be totally honest, I don’t know much about UCLA. They have a tough schedule being in the Big Ten so it will be interesting to see how they do this season," the talented prospect stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his UCLA Bruins offer and recruitment at this time, despite him having no current thoughts aside from the upcoming season.
There are many different coaches that the Bruins target is hopeful to build a relationship with, but the main coach he wants to connect with is his position coach.
"I really wanna hear from Coach Kwon and the supporting OL staff. It was awesome being able to talk to him at spring practice. I really want to grow the relationship," the Bruins target confirmed.
The talented prospect could find himself visiting the UCLA Bruins this fall, but will likely see them at least once on the road. Is there a specific date he has in mind?
"I have not finalized any of my game day visits yet. I may be going up to see UCLA play Ohio State up in Columbus this fall."
The talented prospect is hopeful that he can cut down his list sooner than later, as he details the plan.
"I’m planning on slimming my top schools down pretty soon. This fall, I’m going to try to get to a couple of games this fall. I’m really focused on myself and my team, and not as focused on recruiting and coaches."
What is next for the talented offensive lineman in his recruitment?
"I’m really looking forward to building relationships with OL coaches and getting up to practices this spring to see if I fit in schemes and see the coaches coach."
