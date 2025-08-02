UCLA Target Announces Commitment to North Carolina Tar Heels
The UCLA Bruins have done a great job in the class of 2026, as they continue to recruit the best of the best, and have landed the best of the best on their recruiting board. Whether it's on the offensive side of the ball or the defensive side of football, they continue to be one of the better programs in the nation.
One of the position groups they have done a great job with thus far is the line. This goes for both the offensive and the defensive side of the football. The Bruins have landed a large majority of their targets on both lines, with three of their highest-rated commits coming in from the line.
One of the commits being Johnnie Jones from the state of Florida. He is one of the better players in the state, and is the second highest-rated commit in the class, according to 247Sports. He. ommitted to the Bruins over many schools like the Colorado Buffaloes.
Another player inside the top three is Carter Gooden, who is the highest-rated commit in the class, and he hails from the defensive line group, where he committed to the Bruins over the Michigan State Spartans, the Penn State Nittany Lions, and many other programs.
The Bruins were hopeful to land another prospect on the defensive line, but were unlucky as one of their top remaining targets is off to the North Carolina Tar Heels. That player being Viliami Moala. Moala was quick to announce his commitment following his de-commitment that made headlines earlier in the month of July. He de-committed from the Oregon Ducks on July 7th, and would later commit to the Tar Heels. Here is what he had to say.
"Let’s work, Tar Heel Nation! #Committed #GoHeels #RaisingChampions #FaithFamilyFootball @raisingchamps_"
He also announced that he would be transferring from his high school in Eugene to a high school in Alabama. This was the same announcement when he de-committed from the Oregon Ducks.
"First and foremost, I want to thank god for giving me the strength to make this decision. Second I would like to thank the University of Oregon for everything that they have done for me and my family, and all of the people of Eugene. With that being said I would like to announce that I am decommitting from the University of Oregon. I would also like to announce I am transferring from Williamette High School in Eugene to Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. **PLEASE RESPECT MY DECISION**
