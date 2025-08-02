Will UCLA Be After Impact Recruit?
The UCLA Bruins have done a great job in their recruiting class thus far, as they have done a great job at many different positions. They have been landing players from all over, with the hopes of bringing more in throughout the 2026 class. They have a commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle from many of their top guys.
One of the positions they have done a good job at thus far is the safety position. They have landed many different prospects in the class, but the safety position is arguably one of the more impressing positions. This position being one of the positions that they have landed two players at.
One of the players that they have landed is Madden Soliai. Soliai is a very impressive defensive back with a lot of coverage skills that has landed him in the position that they are in. He is a player that they were targeting to land very early on, and that is exactly what they did. The Bruins continue to impress him at this time, and there is no sign of him backing off his commitment.
The other player that they have landed is Logan Hirou, who is a player they were late to the scene with, but still landed. They were hopeful to land him, and they did which was a huge moment in their 2026 timeline. They have paired him with Soliai, which makes for one of the most impressive safety rooms in the country, when it comes to recruiting.
Could the Bruins be after another safety?
I believe the addition of another safety would be a golden pickup for the Bruins, not because the other two players are lackluster or not good enough, but because every class that can land 3-4 guys in the safety room seems to be in a good spot. The Bruins were bound to land some safeties and that is what they did but another addition would be nice. I am looking at Aja Bradford as a possible option. Bradford holds offers from both UCLA and also Miami (OH). Bradford didn't officially visit the Bruins, but he did receive his offer late in the month of January. This is still late in the cycle, which is something to note, but they are his first offer.
Bradford would be a nice addition for the Bruins, but no signs at this time have pointed to him going to the Bruins or committing at all.
