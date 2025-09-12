3 UCLA’s Performers Needing Breakout Game Against the Lobos
The UCLA Bruins look to turn things around this Friday versus New Mexico after losing their last two games to Utah and UNLV. For this to happen, several players, both offensively and defensively, need to step up.
1. Anthony Woods, Running Back
Anthony Woods has been fairly quiet in his last two games this season with the Bruins. Against Utah, he was able to showcase his playmaking ability after racking in a 21-yard touchdown from Nico Iamaleava.
After coming off a career-best 1,131-yard 16-touchdown season with Idaho, the expectations to make an impact for the Bruins offensively have been high. While opportunities have been limited through the first two games for Woods, only 11 carries during this time. He needs to make the most of it to ensure his impact is noticed.
The rushing attack for the Bruins has been struggling as of late, with QB Nico Iamaleava leading the team in rushing in the last two games. Woods will have an opportunity this weekend to take some of the workload, as the Lobos gave up 121 yards rushing on 3.9 yards per carry versus Idaho State last week.
2. Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, Wide Reciever
Titus Mokiao-Atimalala hasn't lived up to the WR2 title so far this season. After a radio-silent first game against Utah, he was able to get some action against UNLV. He was able to rack in three catches for 32 yards.
Mokiao-Atimalala has shown flashes, but it wasn't enough to make a significant impact versus UNLV.
Quarterback Nico Iamaleava has struggled to find his footing as a Bruin this season. While there were definitely improvements in the second half of the UNLV game, he needs a solid No.2 target to step up this week.
Mokiao-Atimalal should be able to see production versus New Mexico. Last week, the Lobos gave up 265 receiving yards to 8 different receivers, meaning there should be plenty of opportunities for Mokiao-Atimala to make an impact.
3. Siale Taupaki, Defensive Tackle
Siale Taupaki, an impactful player on the Bruins' defensive line, has been quiet in the last two games. After making the switch from offensive line to defensive tackle in 2024, he showed great promise at his position. Earning 14 solo tackles as well as a sack last season, he was a part of a defensive line that finished first in the Big 10 in rushing defense.
This season, Taupaki has only been able to rack up a pair of assisted tackles. As a whole, the Bruins need to work out their rush defense struggles with Taupaki leading the charge. Last Saturday, UCLA gave up 148 rushing yards to the Rebels, a key part of why they ultimately lost the game.
Looking forward, Taupaki needs to help UCLA slow down star Lobos running back Scottre Humphrey. Last week, he was able to rush for 141 yards as well as two touchdowns versus Idaho State. If UCLA wants to turn the season around, it needs to slow down the run.
The UCLA Bruins will host the New Mexico Lobos on Friday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. PST. This matchup carries added importance for UCLA, as the Bruins look to regroup and use this game as an opportunity to get their season back on track.
