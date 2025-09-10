Bruins Rushing Struggles Continue Ahead of Week 3 Matchup
The Bruins have struggled to find their footing to start the 2025 season. After back-to-back losses to Utah and UNLV, UCLA looks to bounce back Friday against New Mexico. Despite showing signs of improvement on offense last week, a glaring issue still lingers in the Bruins’ offensive attack
UCLA has leaned heavily on transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava to spark the offense this season. In the 30-23 loss to UNLV, he went 29-41 for 255 yards while also carrying the ball 11 times for 59 yards.
Though the Bruins have shown steady progress since their rough opener against Utah, they need to find production from other sources to balance the offense. Nico Iamaleava currently leads the Bruins in both rushing yards and carries. This reliance on Iamaleava has left UCLA's running backs with limited opportunities.
While Iamaleava is more than capable of scrambling, the rushing distribution of the team needs to find a balance to support Iamaleava.
Through two games, the ball has been split evenly among the three of the Bruins' running backs, Anthony Woods, Jaivian Thomas, and Jalen Berger. The trio has combined for an underwhelming 34 carries, 151 yards, and a touchdown. UCLA needs to find ways to integrate them into the offense.
Leading the three in rushing is Jaivian Thomas, who has totalled 12 carries for 60 yards in the last two games. His most impressive game was against UNLV, where he was able to rush five times for 43 yards, averaging 8.6 yards per carry.
Former California Golden Bear Javian Thomas is coming off his best year, where he was able to rush for 626 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. He was able to showcase his explosiveness and consistency last season with the Golden Bears.
Entering 2025, expectations were high for the junior running back, but so far, his touches have been limited. If the Bruins want to take pressure off of Iamaleava, Thomas will need to be a focal point of the offense if the Bruins want to see any success, given the slow start of the season.
The Bruins need to find a balance in their offense. Relying solely on Iamaleava to win games for the Bruins has not worked. Someone else needs to step up in the offense if they want to turn the season around.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @drewferg17 to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.