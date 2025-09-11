All Bruins

UCLA's Most Important Players vs. New Mexico

On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we're breaking down the Bruins' most important players going into Week 3.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes tight end JJ Buchanan (81) runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
To watch today's episode, view below:

Foster Hints at Permanent UCLA Offensive Line Change

The UCLA Bruins had a night-and-day turnaround between halves of their 30-23 loss to UNLV in Week 2.

Had the Bruins started the game like they finished, the outlook on the season may be drastically different than it is now, while they're 0-2.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

One of the catalysts of that second-half spark? A change on the offensive line. Foster moved regular right tackle Garrett Digiorgio to the left side and inserted Reuben Unije in on the right, replacing Courtland Ford.

Following the game, Foster said it was a mix of getting a new look on the line -- as Nico Iamaleava endured some of the most pressure in all of college football -- and Ford's leg not being "100 percent."

On Wednesday, during an appearance on the Bruin Insider Show ahead of UCLA's Week 3 matchup against New Mexico, Foster detailed that the change will likely be permanent moving forward.

"Most definitely, you will (see the change moving forward)," Foster said. "Garrett can play all five positions. He's just a great utility player. Has been the cornerstone of this offensive line for a few years now. He's just open to making sure other guys are comfortable in certain positions. And if that meant that he had to go to left to make Reuben comfortable playing right, then that's what he was going to do. Because it's 'We Over Me.'

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive linemen Garrett DiGiorgio (72) and Josh Carlin (54) during the second quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

"These guys just putting together a first half. Like I said, if we could've started that game just a little earlier, maybe even in the second quarter, just getting it going a little more, then there's a lot of plays to be made. But I'm excited that the O-line was able to protect Nico like that and hopefully we can continue to do that -- I know we will continue to do that."

Foster and the Bruins have a good opportunity to build some momentum with a win over the Lobos on Friday. But they will have to earn it.

