UCLA Football 2025 Depth Chart Roundup: Center
As UCLA's first practices loom ahead of the 2025 season, DeShaun Foster has cultivated a roster through recruiting and the transfer portal, ready to improve on last season.
Finishing their first season in the Big Ten with a 5-7 record, it's only up from here for the Bruins. With that being said, let's dive into UCLA's projected depth chart this upcoming season and how analysts view they'll impact UCLA. Up next, the three players taking up the Bruins' center position.
Sam Yoon, Redshirt Junior
Yoon started UCLA's last eight games of the season at center last year. In 2023, he appeared in just four games. Aside from his on-field impact, Yoon has routinely stood out in the classroom. At the UCLA Football Awards Banquet last season, he was awarded the Ed "Coach K" Kezirian award for Highest GPA on the team.
"While nothing is set in stone when a new staff comes in, and a new offensive line coach, it's very easy to imagine DiGiorgio continuing to start at right tackle (he's now started for three straight seasons), and for the staff to want to lean on Yoon's experience at center." -- David Woods, Bruin Report Online
Caleb Walker, Redshirt Senior
Walker has routinely been a backup in his two seasons with the Bruins. He saw action in one game against North Carolina Central in 2023. After his 2022 season with College of the Sequoias, he was a three-star recruit and the No. 11 junior college prospect in the state. Barring injury, Walker will likely spend his third season with UCLA as a backup.
Noah Pulealii, Redshirt Senior
Pulealii has been a career backup for UCLA in four seasons despite entering Westwood as a four-star recruit in the class of 2021. He committed to Westwood in August of 2020 and was the 19th-ranked interior offensive lineman in the recruiting class of 2021. In his final year of eligibility, Pulealii is slotted as the third-string center behind Yoon and Walker.
"Noah Pulealii has not seen the field in his UCLA career, so it's hard to imagine him suddenly competing to start." -- David Woods, Bruin Report Online
