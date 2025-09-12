Bruins Commit Cooper Javorsky On the Possibility of Visiting Elsewhere
The UCLA Bruins have many different commits in the 2026 recruiting classes, they have been able to land multiple different prospects from multiple different states, including the state of California, which is one of the more popular states and their recruiting process as this is the home state to their program which makes in-state prospects more of a priority than usual as this is the biggest state across the nation.
One of the commits that they landed from inside the state lines of California is Cooper Javorsky. Javorsky is someone who plays on the interior of the offensive line. He can play both guard and center, which makes him a special athlete, as every team struggles to find a center, eventually, as this is something that has become more uncommon.
The UCLA Bruins were able to bring him in, which is huge for them, as he is a guy that will likely find his way to the field pretty early on in his career, as he is one of the more talented and college-ready players in the class, especially on the offensive line, despite the ranking that he has already received.
He recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to discuss his visit plans, as he details if he will be visiting any other programs.
- "As of right now, I don’t have any visits planned. I’ve definitely had multiple game day invites, and I think it would be cool to see different places on game day just to experience it, but my main focus has been on my high school team, UCLA, and school."
- "That’s where my time and energy are going. I know recruiting doesn’t stop once you commit. Schools will keep reaching out and trying to get me on campus, and I respect that. But for me, I don’t want to be distracted. I’ve got responsibilities here with my team, and I’ve got to take care of business in the classroom if I want to graduate early in December. That’s my priority," the talented UCLA Bruins commit stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI when talking about his commitment to the Bruins and his focus.
He then went into detail about him not ruling another school visit out at this time, but remaining locked in with the UCLA Bruins.
- "While I’m not ruling out seeing another place at some point, I’m not making that my focus. Right now, it’s about finishing my senior year strong and staying locked in with UCLA."
