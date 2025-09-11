Cooper Javorsky Talks Relationship With Bruins Staff
The UCLA Bruins have one of the more popular classes in the 2026 class when it comes to the rankings that they bring to the table. They have landed multiple different prospects in the class from inside the state line, as they continue to be one of the more active teams in the nation. They still have some work to do, but considering the guys that they have landed... they are in a great spot.
One of the main commitments in the class that they have been able to land is Cooper Javorsky. Javorsky is a popular name on this network, as the majority of the Bruins class have plenty of talented traits, but the talented prospect can to play at many different positions, which makes him one of the more intriguing names in the class. He is someone who even the coaches continue to make a priority.
In a recent interview with UCLA Bruins On SI, the talented prospect detailed his relationship with the coaching staff as well as the main guys in his recruitment. Here is what the UCLA Bruins commit had to say.
- "I’ve been talking pretty much every week with Coach Kwon, Coach Foster, Marshawn Friloux, and Aaron Brin. The conversations have been really good. With Coach Kwon, it’s a mix of football and just life stuff. He's always checking in, making sure I’m on track, and he’s straight up with me about what it’s going to take in his O-line room. Coach Foster is more of the big picture guy, and every time I talk to him you can feel how much he cares about where the program is going. It’s great that he takes time to reach out," the talented commit stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
He then went into detail to discuss more about those around him, as he went into more detail about two of the UCLA Bruins coaches on the coaching staff. Those coaches are Coach Friloux and Coach Brin.
- "With Marshawn and Aaron, it’s been about keeping the connection strong. They’re always making sure I’m in the loop and feel like part of what’s happening, even though I’m not on campus yet. I like that it’s not just about football plays or recruiting talk; it’s real conversations, and they keep it consistent. For me, that’s important because it shows they actually care about me as a person, too."
