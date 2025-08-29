Bruins Commits Madden and Malaki Set For Massive Game
The UCLA Bruins have many different commits in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have done a great job across the nation.
As they have dipped their toes in multiple different states just to show their ability to not only recruit locally, but also recruit players nationally, as they have gone to the most unique states across the board.
They have landed players from all over, including the state of Hawaii, which is one of the most intriguing states that they have been able to land multiple commitments out of as they landed two players from the same team and one of the better teams in the state of Hawaii at that they landed at two prospects as they landed a pair of teammates and a pair of family members as they landed Madden and Malaki Soliai.
Both of these commitments surfaced after a solid month of June kept progressing and getting better. Both commitments were made official on June 21st, as they both committed on the same day and added two more players to the program, which was huge for them, as both of these players held a special value to the UCLA Bruins.
The Bruins continue to do their job when it comes to recruiting these guys, even though they are already in the boat, as they have made it a point to recruit these guys as if they weren't already committed, simply due to they want every single commit to continue to feel like a priority
Bruins Commits Madden and Malaki Set For Massive Game
Luckily, for the UCLA Bruins and their staff, they have been able to land certified winners who are already off to a great start in the state of Hawaii, as they are set for what is set to be their fourth game of the season after winning two of their three contests thus far against Kahuku High School.
They are set to play against Bishop Gorman, which is one of the better teams in the state of Nevada, as this is set to be one of the most intriguing games of the weekend. This game will be played on Saturday, which isn't typical for most teams, as most teams play on Friday nights.
This game will be one to watch, although they will be heavy underdogs in this one. Anything is possible in the game of football, so never say never.
Be sure that you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.