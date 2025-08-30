Overlooking UCLA's 2027 Recruiting Class Entering the Season
The UCLA Bruins bring a lot to the table when it comes to recruiting players from many different classes as this is something that they have already shown that they can specialize in as they went out and landed many of the top guys in their 2026 recruiting board as they have been able to bring these guys into the UCLA system and solidify them as someone who isn't going anywhere.
This is what makes sense. I'm super intrigued as they land prospects that have loved for the program even before they reach campus, which is exactly what you need when you're looking for a high school guide to join your college club, as you don't want to go get the guy who doesn't care about the program, but only the things that come with it.
What makes this class so unique and so special as the fact that they can go get the best of the best at any time as they can compete with any school for any prospect, which gives them an upper and compared to other programs that are still looking to land their best prospect in the 2026 or 2027 class while the UCLA Bruins sit comfortably and have been able to shift their focus entirely to the 2027 recruiting class other than the commits that they already have in the class of 2026
Not only have the Bruins done their job in the 2026 class, but they have done their job in the 2027 class. They have already landed three total commits in the class which can shift their focus to different positions as they have already landed multiple at one position and someone who could play both ways if needed, but will likely be a defender at the next level, which is huge because defense will play a huge fact in the 2027 class and for them to be able to get off to a great start on both sides of the football shows their true potential to have one of the better classes as they are currently ranked inside the top 20 for the recruiting cycle.
Who They Have Landed
Demaje Riley: Riley is among the best in the class that was targeted very early on by the staff, simply due to his ability to be a ball player at the next level as he has shown so many signs of being able to contribute at a high level and potentially see the field early on if things shape up the way, they anticipate it too in California.
He is a prospect with true potential with the ball in his hands, which is something that you like to see at his age, as he has started to make the best of everything that revolves around the ball being in his hands. Although there is still some room to grow, he has shown very capable signs of being able to contribute very well.
He is the first commit in the 2027 recruiting class for the UCLA Bruins, and he definitely wasn't the last as they would add two more players to the recruiting board as this wide receiver someone that could easily take the top off of the third level, which is exactly what you want if you're looking for a wide receiver to join your college program.
Royalton Allen: Allen was the second player to join the class, as he is someone who followed behind Rylie, which was huge for them at this time, as they anticipated going into the season with only one commit but would later add two more, with Allen being a huge piece of this puzzle.
Every puzzle piece matters, but sometimes you gotta find the one that's tricky to piece everything together, which seems to be Allen in this case, as he is the lone defensive commit in the class. This will obviously change over time; however, for it to be the case right now that makes him extra important as he is also someone who could play offense if needed, but will likely play defense at the next level, has not many players will play both ways, especially at the level that UCLA plays, which is power-4 football.
Trysten Shaw: Trysten Shaw has football blood as his father is someone who played in the NFL for many years as a high-quality defensive back but instead of playing on the defensive side, the Bruins will have the talented prospect playing wide receiver as he is one of the fastest players in the country, thanks to his track background and his ability to make place with the football in his hands.
He has someone that will take the top off, but at the same time he is also someone that can hurt you in the short game, which is huge for the talented prospect who is looking for the best of the best to play with, which is exactly what he is getting with the other two prospects in the class as he is someone who recently committed, but is also someone that will likely stay in this class, no matter what simply due to the connections he has with the staff.
He will also look to probably get his brother on board with him, who is younger than him, but has potential to be one of the better players and his class as well.
