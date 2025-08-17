Who is Committed to UCLA in the 2027 Class?
The UCLA Bruins have already landed two commitments in the 2027 class. Here is how things currently look as we inch closer to kick off on Saturdays.
Demaje Riley - Committed to the UCLA Bruins
Demaje Riley is someone that you can trust to be one of the shiftiest players when he makes it to the college level. He is one of the better players in the nation and the state at what he does, as he has a very specific play style. He isn't the biggest frame, but he will have more time to grow into his frame, as he is entering his junior season.
He is quick with a lot of talent, which has helped him receive many offers. This later led to the UCLA Bruins feeling good about where they stood, and allowed him to make his college decision early.
This meant his college offer is and was committable, as just because you get an offer doesn't mean you can automatically commit to that school. Ultimately, colleges can only take a set amount of kids each year and class, which changes based on the situation they are in.
The Bruins were stoked when they landed this commitment, and they had all the right in the world to be stoked. He is the longest reigning commit in the class, and they have. hopes of keeping it that way, as he was easily one of, if not their top WR target in the class.
Royalton Allen - Committed to the UCLA Bruins
Allen was the second player to announce his commitment to the UCLA Bruins. The Bruins commit is an athlete who could play either way, as he can play both defensive back and wide receiver. While no set decision has been made, as there is plenty of time that is left in his high school career, many believe the talented Bruins commit will be a defensive back in college.
Many people believe this is where his upside is and where he will make the biggest impact in the college scene. He committed to the Bruins back on June 8th, which makes him the second-longest reigning commit, which will mean more when the Bruins get more players to commit to them down the stretch. The Bruins athlete is one of the better prospects in the class in the state of California, and he will likely finish the class highly ranked.
