BREAKING: UCLA Lands Yet Another Offensive Line Commitment
The recruiting trail to Westwood is blazing hot, as the UCLA Bruins received a commitment from offensive lineman Cooper Javorsky.
A three-star recruit in the class of 2026, Javorsky was brought on by offensive line coach Andy Kwon. He’s a multi-sport athlete with a wrestling background who made the 1,000 Club in the weight room — an ideal fit for life in the trenches.
Javorsky received 15 offers from Division I programs, but in the end, he was deciding between Auburn and UCLA.
An official visit to Auburn was scheduled for June 13, though the status of that trip is now unclear.
As a former running back, UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster understands the importance of a strong offensive line — and Javorsky is the latest piece in his vision.
“For the next four to five years, I'm very blessed to announce that I'll be committing to UCLA,” Javorsky said on Instagram Live sponsored by his friend’s podcast, Kickback Conversations. A podcast interview with Javorsky will also be airing on the Instagram page @kickbackconversations_.
According to Javorsky, he was sold on the Bruins’ plan for him during his official visit.
“I fell in love with the school and committed right as we were about to leave from the official visit. I'm very proud to say that I'm going to be a Bruin.”
The San Juan Capistrano native now stays close to home — just 70 miles from UCLA’s campus.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins sees the interior as the most natural fit for the 6-foot-4, 280-pound prospect.
“Plays predominantly right tackle, but we think he slides inside and moves to guard or even center in college. In fact, center could be the ultimate meal ticket for him, and he has all the traits you want to see at the position.”
Kwon, a former center himself, could see Javorsky eventually anchoring the middle of the line.
Whatever Kwon and Foster envision for Javorsky, the possibilities are wide open.
In 2024, Javorsky stood out as a junior, playing on both sides of the line. He racked up 37 pancake blocks in 12 games and registered 11 tackles, earning first-team All-League and All-Orange County honors.
For UCLA, Javorsky becomes the third offensive line commitment in the 2026 class, joining four-star linemen Johnnie Jones and Micah Smith.
