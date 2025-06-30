Bruins Throw Offer at 4-Star C Davion Adkins
UCLA has officially offered Dallas (Texas) Faith Family Academy center Davion Adkins, the prospect revealed Friday.
Adkins is the No. 32 ranked 2026 recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports, and No. 3 ranked center as has offers from the likes of Oregon, Texas, Houston, Kansas and Virginia.
According to 247Sports' Composite ratings, though, he is the No. 1 center in the class, second out of the state of Texas and 26th nationally.
247Sports Director of Scouting evaluated the highly-touted big man towards the end of 2024. This is what he had to say about Adkins:
"Adkins is one of the most naturally talented frontcourt prospects in the class of 2026 and while his tools have been glaring for some time now, he's just starting to turn potential into production at a more consistent rate. A long and athletic southpaw, Adkins is every bit of his listed 6-foot-8 with a massive 7-foot-2 wingspan, and huge hands. He's a bouncy vertical athlete and major lob threat who can rise-up for emphatic finishes. He also has soft natural touch and clear long-term shooting potential that should eventually allow him to stretch the floor both vertically and to the arc. Adkins is much more of a play finisher than he is a playmaker at this point. He's just starting to develop some footwork around the paint, but needs to continue getting stronger, raise his release point in the lane, improve his right hand, and ability to put the ball on the floor when facing up. Defensively, he can be an impactful rebounder and rim protector when he's fully locked in, but possesses plenty of other untapped potential on that end as well. The key though is maintain the motor and decisions in order to maximize those tools down the road."
After finishing their first season in the Big Ten Conference with a 23-11 record UCLA's trajectory is looking up for next season.
Many share that same sentiment, including ESPN College Basketball Analyst and legendary head coach Dick Vitale, who included the Bruins in his list of the 12 best men's college basketball teams.
Vitale ranked UCLA as the 10th-best team in the country, noting their success in the transfer portal, headlined by the acquisition of Dent, as the main reason the Bruins are a team to look out for ahead of the next season.
With Dent addressing a dire need for improvement offensively, the Bruins are primed to build off the momentum of their inaugural season in the Big Ten by proving to be a true contender in the college basketball stratosphere.
