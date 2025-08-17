UCLA's 2026 Class Helps Build Pipeline Through Florida
The UCLA Bruins have been doing a great job when it comes to recruiting. They have landed many different commits in the class, but what makes this class so special isn't about who they have landed (although this is a huge factor and you will see where I am going with this), but it's about who they missed on.
The Bruins have barely missed on guys. The main guy that they missed on in the class is Oscar Rios, who is their primary QB target, which we can't deny was a major loss in the recruiting scene. They lost his recruiting battle to the Arizona Wildcats after he visited both schools officially and committed to them late in the month of June. Not only is he the UCLA Bruins' biggest miss, but he is the Bruins' biggest target. However, this doesn't defeat the UCLA Bruins class. This only shines a light on the success that they have had.
The Bruins were one of the better teams throughout June, as this is when they landed a large majority of the class that they have. They have landed a total of 23 commits, as well as many different players from a variety of states. One of the states that they have done great in is the state of Florida. They have landed arguably their best commitments in the sunny state of Florida, as they went down to Gators and Seminoles country to gain the commitment of many guys.
They landed the commitment of Johnnie Jones, who is an excellent offensive lineman from the state of Florida. They also landed the commitment of Micah Smith, who once again is one of the better players in the state of Florida, and someone who could be considered an excellent offensive lineman.
Jones committed to the UCLA Bruins over the Colorado Buffaloes and many different programs, which was arguably their best recruiting battle win in the month of June. They also landed Smith from a plethora of different schools, including the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Tennessee Volunteers, the Washington Huskies, and many more.
The Bruins have been among the best in the nation when landing others from the state of Florida, as they have landed players like Xavier Stinson and Santana Carlos, who are two of the other commits in the state. This brings their total to four in the state, which is doing nothing but building a pipeline in one of the better states in the country.
