Where Does UCLA's 2026 Class Rank After Carter Gooden Pledge?
DeShaun Foster and his UCLA coaching staff have built up one of Westwood's best recruiting classes in recent memory, and it's now headlined by four-star defensive lineman Carter Gooden, Foster's highest-ranked prospect during his tenure with the Bruins.
The Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy product is the No.1 recruit in Massachusetts for the class of 2026, No. 9 defensive lineman in the nation, and No. 69 overall recruit in the country, according to 247Sports.
A red-hot June, where the Bruins landed 15 of their 23 total commits, slowly cooled off towards the end of the month. UCLA reached heights of the No. 7 recruiting class in the nation on 247Sports' national team recruiting rankings before slowly sliding down to No. 22 ahead of Gooden and Marcus Almada's commitments.
As teams caught up and UCLA lost upwards of six recruiting battles over the last two weeks, the Bruins' class sits at the 19th spot on 247Sports' rankings with an average player rating of 87.70 and 224.42 recruiting points. They sit right ahead of Bill Belichick and North Carolina, which has 31 total commitments, and right behind SMU, which has seven four-star pledges compared to UCLA's five.
"I see it as the place I could develop the best," Gooden told 247Sports' Brian Dohn on his commitment to UCLA. "I see myself playing there. They are bringing me in as an edge, and I also like that I will have the chance to play early. That is going to get me more experience on the field.
"Coach Jethro [Franklin], with his reputation and all his knowledge of the defensive line, it shows a a lot that he can really develop me. He can get me to the next level. I like how UCLA has really high academics. I like the alumni system so even after football I will be set up with a great degree, and a great network of people."
The Bruins beat out Boston College and Penn State for Gooden, who is the No. 1 prospect out of Massachusetts and No. 9 defensive lineman in the nation for the class of 2026.
247Sports Director of Scouting, Andrew Ivins, also spoke highly of Gooden, who is the No. 1 prospect out of Massachusetts, comparing him to Ruke Orhorhoro of the Atlanta Falcons in his May evaluation.
"Early-entry big man that needs some time to age, but one that has a chance to mature into a real nuisance up front with his large features and nimble movements," Ivins said. "Still relatively new to the game of football as he grew up in Canada and played a variety of different sports throughout his youth, but started to figure things out as a junior. Has attacked primarily from the corner in an even front, but future is likely on the inside as he looks like he should eventually carry 285 pounds or more. Launches out of his stance and into the backfield with impressive get-off and has the sudden hands to fight off blocks.
"Frequently in control of his body, which allows him to quickly change course. Can get tied up a little too much at times in individual battles, but has displayed the ability to run the cleat line and make stops in pursuit. Needs to clean up the pad level and improve mooring strength, but should be viewed as a potential impact player on Saturdays that can twist his way through protection while offering alignment flexibility."
This is a massive addition to an already historically great 2026 recruiting class, cultivated by Foster in his first full offseason as UCLA's head coach.
