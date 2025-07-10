BREAKING: Marcus Almada Commits to UCLA
The UCLA Bruins have gained many commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have landed many of the better prospects that was originally on their board. Some of the commitments in the class includes players on the offensive line like Micah Smith who is one of the highest-rated commits in the class and also Johnnie Jones who is the highest-rated commit in the class for the Bruins at this time.
The Bruins are willing to think outside the box to land their commitments, as they look to land the best of the best along with bringing the top prospects from all over the nation to the state of California. Luckily for the Bruins, their 21 commits turned to 22 commits on Thursday, as they went into a state that doesn't exactly produce many must-get players.
The UCLA Bruins added the commitment of Marcus Almada. Almada is a very talented three-star offensive lineman according to Rivals. He is a defensive lineman commit and currently is ranked as the 83rd best defenisve lineman and 874th best plyer in the class overall by the recruiting service.
The talented defensive lineman plays high school ball at Tabor High School, which is located in Marion, Massachusetts. This is not a state that you typically hear about. In fact, he is one of the players who is an exception from the state as a whole, and this is why the Bruins started to target him.
He is ranked as the 7th best player in the state, and committed to the Bruins over many other programs. He committed to Coach Deshaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins over the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Maryland Terrapins, the Stanford Cardinals, and the Virginia Cavaliers. This was a major win for the UCLA Bruins, as all of the schools that they beat is impressive, especially with a college football playoff team like Arizona State pushing as hard as they did.
He is the fourth player to join the class on the defensive line, as he follows behind Anthony Jones, David Schwerzel, and Yahya Gaad. They could close this position group down for the cycle and feel comfortable about who they are bringing in. They did a great job when it comes to this group of players, and this is very encouraging to see if you are a Bruins fan.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.