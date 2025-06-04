EXCLUSIVE: Bruins' OL Recruiting Target Updates His Commitment Timeline
The UCLA Bruins have many targets set to visit campus soon as part of their continuation of official visits prior to the season, which will begin in the fall.
With his visit just days away, Bruins offensive line target Cooper Javorsky discussed how he is planning out his commitment timeline as he remains to be a top target since earning his UCLA offer in May.
"The plan has been to make the decision around mid-summer, and I think that is still my plan," Javorsky stated to UCLA Bruins On SI. "That said, I’m not trying to rush. This has been overwhelming at times and a blessing. I’ve had the chance to connect with great coaches and programs, I can name several, and I’m trying to take everything in. Something that my parents and I talk about all the time, wherever I commit, I want it to be home. I’m not looking to bounce around or chase something new every time things get hard. I believe in loyalty and integrity.
"My sisters, brother, and I were raised to finish what we start and to stick through the ups and downs, not just when things are perfect. I realize development takes time, and I want to be somewhere that invests in me so I can fully invest in them. Everyone has their own path, and I respect that, but that’s just my beliefs. Ultimately, my goal isn’t just to play, it’s to grow and develop as a player, teammate, and person. That only happens if I buy in and stay committed."
The Bruins are in a good spot before he takes the stage for his official visit in LA.
"UCLA has always been up there for me. Growing up in Southern California, it’s hard not to know about the Bruins. But for me, it’s a little more personal than just being a local school. One of my biggest inspirations is Sean Rhyan. His family lives across the street from us, and he went to San Juan Hills like me," Javorsky said. "When he was at UCLA, I used to stand at the end of our street to watch him train in the offseason. He used to flip tractor tires, push sleds, and that stuck with me.
"That probably sounds funny, but when I was a young kid and I saw someone who came from where I’m from make it to UCLA and then a 3rd Round pick in the NFL, it had a way of changing my mindset.
Also, guys like Braden Pegan and my former teammate Weston Port (currently on his LDS Mission) also went from San Juan to UCLA. Seeing these guys go from my school to be a Bruin makes everything seem more real and reachable. Make sense? I guess, seeing what it can do for people I actually know and respect is enticing. So yeah, even before my visit, UCLA is a program that I respected. Now, to be in a position where I’m being considered by the program it means a lot," the talented recruit stated."
Make sure that following this article, you follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.