EXCLUSIVE: Bruins' Commit Camden Jensen Reassures His UCLA Loyalty
The UCLA Bruins are known for a lot of key things. Whether it's dominating on the court in both women's and men's basketball or lighting it up inside the Rose Bowl on the football field, the Bruins have a tendency to live up to expectations.
One thing the Bruins do very well is recruit. They have a major recruiting market with many things that go there ay. They have the ability to pitch culture, program history, and plenty more to recruits from all over.
While this has helped keep in-state kids home, it has also brought kids in from all over. UCLA has eight commits in the 2026 class so far, but only four of them reside within the state lines, while the other half are from other places.
One of the players to commit to the Bruins from outside of the state is Camden Jensen. Jensen is a highly recruited tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colorado.
The prospect from Colorado was recruited by schools such as Kansas State, Nebraska, Missouri, and others, but ultimately committed to the Bruins in May. He is the latest commit in the class and is also one of the highest rated commits in the class, as he ranks 390th nationally, 17th at the TE position, and second in the state of Colorado.
The Bruins commit caught up with the UCLA Bruins On SI to detail how his commitment to the California program is going thus far.
"It’s amazing, everything UCLA has to offer checks all the boxes you would want out of a college university," the UCLA commit stated to UCLA Bruins On SI.
The tight end commit has high expectations for the UCLA recruiting class, as he believes it will be even more stacked following the off-season events like official visits and more.
"I think the class has gone great, we’re gonna pull more talent by the time this offseason is over."
Jensen is still early in his commitment, so he hasn't had the chance to do something he is looking forward to.
"I haven’t had the chance to connect with any other commits so far, but I look forward to it."
There are two players, and the talented tight end is looking to bring in. Those players remain as top targets at their respective positions for the Bruins.
"I am trying to get Rex Waterman and Toray Davis to commit because those dudes are top-tier players."
Waterman is a three-star offensive lineman, and Davis is a three-star athlete currently.
The Bruins will be the only team to receive visits from the commit as he confirmed to UCLA On SI that he is done visiting other schools and has no plans at this time to take any more visits. He also wanted to leave fans with a message as he looks to bring something to celebrate in Cali.
"I’m excited to help bring UCLA its next national championship and Rose Bowl!"
