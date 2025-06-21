UCLA's History Against 2025 Non-Conference Opponents
The 2025 College Football season is officially 62 days away and the UCLA Bruins are looking to improve on its 5-7 record from its first season in the Big Ten Conference.
Before conference play, though, a football team's non-conference opponents can prove to be just as important. Not only to building towards a bowl game, but to getting a head start on the season before conference play commences.
With that being said, let's take a look at the history of UCLA's matchup with each of their three non-conference opponents this upcoming season.
Game 1 vs Utah, Aug. 30
The Bruins have played the Utes 21 times over the course of history and have a 12-9 overall record. Their last matchup was on Sept. 23, 2023, when UCLA traveled to Salt Lake City and lost 14-7. The Utes have won six of the last seven matchups.
They first matched up in 1933 and UCLA won 21-0. After that, the two programs hadn't played more than six more times until 2006 when matchups became a regular occurrence.
The Bruins are 7-3 overall against Utah at home and are 5-6 when taking them on on the road. The Utes are favored by 3.5 points in their week one matchup this season.
Game 2 @ UNLV, Sept. 6
Quite possibly the least history between opponents imaginable, UCLA and UNLV have only matched up two other times historically. The Bruins are 2-0 all time against the Rebels and last matched up in 2016 when they won 42-21 in Pasadena.
They first matched up the year before, in 2015, when the Bruins traveled to Las Vegas and beat the Rebels 37-3.
It is likely that UCLA will be favored in their week two matchup but who's to know how pesky the Dan Mullen-led UNLV program will be that early in the season.
Game 3 vs New Mexico, Sept. 12
Not so fast, because the Bruins and the Lobos have only matched up one other time before in their history. The Bruins are 1-0 all time against New Mexico. Their only matchup took place on Christmas Day in 2002 when they matched up in the Las Vegas Bowl.
UCLA won the game 27-13 and will be hosting the Lobos in Pasadena for the first time in week three next season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another news story again on UCLA football this year.
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.