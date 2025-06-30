UCLA's Red-Hot June Recruiting Roundup, Part 3
UCLA was one of the hottest programs in June on the recruiting trail, locking down 15 of its 21 total commitments over the span of the month.
After a red-hot stretch that even saw two de-commits towards the end, DeShaun Foster mustered up the Bruins' best recruiting class in over a decade. The class sits at No. 16 in the nation on 247 Sports' 2026 team recruiting rankings headed into July with plenty more potentially coming.
With that being said, let's take a look at the first five June pledges and how they'll help UCLA.
All evaluations are courtesy of 247Sports and BruinReportOnline reporters, writers and recruiting analysts.
Davis Schwerzel | 4-Star DL | June 19
Schwerzel, a Washington product, is UCLA's highest-rated defensive commit from 2026 and chose the Bruins despite a pledge to Washington being all but guaranteed.
Schwerzel is one of the top defensive lineman out West and brings a lot of positional versatility to the table. We could see him playing in any scheme and moving around and playing some edge, three-tech or as a traditional tackle depending on the front. He has a big, strong 6-3.5, 265 pound frame and could easily carry 290 pounds without losing any of his athleticism. He has length, strong hands and plays with good pad level. He’s a tough kid who can play the run and offers some pass rush ability. He’s a high motor defender who pursues well to the football and run down plays from behind. He has the multi-sport background we like and along with football, also plays hoops and throws the shot in track. He has an NFL ceiling if he reaches his potential and should be a multi-year starter at the next level. -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
Malaki Soliai-Tui | 3-Star LB | June 21
Soliai-Tui is Hawaii's 9th-ranked prospect and committed to UCLA along with his cousin and Kahuku teammate, Madden Soliai, on June 21.
Soliai-Tui is one of the more versatile defenders out West and brings a lot of positional versatility to the table. Has a safety frame and flashes excellent cover skills. Plays primarily as an in the box, middle ‘backer and does a nice job reading/reacting and flying to the football. A big hitter who loves contact and plays with maniacal effort and motor. Tough to block because of his quickness and ability to shoot through gaps and run past opposing linemen. Shows knock-back ability at the point of attack and plays fast because of his instincts and relentless style. Really like the all around game and his ultimate college position will likely be determined by where his frame is and just how much weight he can put on by the time he hits college. -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
Madden Soliai | 3-Star S | June 21
Soliai is Hawaii's 8th-rated prospect and, as you read above, dual committed with his cousin. Ikaika Malloe was integral and getting these two pledges.
Soliai is one of the toughest and hardest hitting safeties out West. Plays with a maniacal motor and brings a major edge and compete level every time out. Players who come out of Kahuku are known for their physicality and Soliai definitely fits that description. A solid tackler who can get downhill in a hurry and runs right through opposing ball carriers. Shows excellent ball skills and cover instincts as well and is one of the better cover safeties we've seen. Had multiple interceptions where he jumped routes and offers some value as a punt returner as well. Played a ton of man to man coverage as a boundary corner and looked comfortable and natural in that setting. Shows some stickiness in coverage, plays the ball and doesn't panic in trail mode. A special teams ace who blocked multiple punts and kicks and is one of those players who just does a little of everything well. Really like the positional versatility he brings to a program and is a coaches dream for his ability to play multiple roles in a defense along with how hard he plays. -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
Xavier Warren | 3-Star WR | June 23
Following the de-commitments of the Pula twins, Warren is a great alternative. A speedy, hyper-athletic wide receiver that is primed to make an impact in Westwood.
Warren is a big-play receiver who can line up outside or in the slot. Outstanding track data verifies top-end speed that flashes on tape. A dangerous vertical threat, he's more of a build-up speedster than sudden burster, but if allowed a runway, nobody's catching him downfield. Warren is more linear than suddenly agile, but shows some ability to make a defender or two miss in run-after-catch exposures. His production encouragingly doubled from sophomore to junior season. He projects as a P4 passing game playmaker who can hurt defenses with shot-play targets and as a jet/fly option in varying scenarios. Verified athleticism suggests significant potential at the next level and possibly beyond. -- Gabe Brooks, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
Toray Davis | 3-Star ATH | June 28
UCLA's 15th and final June pledge, barring a commitment on Monday, Davis is the Bruins' highest rated recruit in the secondary despite being able to play both sides of the ball. UCLA recruited him to defend.
Davis is a talented two-sport, two-way standout. He’s a talented hooper and his athleticism pops on the football field. He could play receiver or safety at the next level but safety is where we think his upside is highest. Boasts a projectable frame that is pushing 6-foot-1, 190 pounds with room to add good weight in the coming years. Shows a ton of a range in pass defense with good ball skills and does great job high pointing the football. Shows speed to make plays sideline to sideline and can runs down opposing ball carriers from behind. Plays a physical game, loves to hit, can break down in space and is an excellent open field tackler. Competitive player who shows up every down and leader on the field. Like the natural football instincts he shows and when combined with his frame potential, fluid athleticism and toughness, has all the traits to be an every down starter at the Power 4 level with an NFL ceiling as well. -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
