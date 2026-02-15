4-Star 2027 Wide Receiver Schedules UCLA Official Visit

Since arriving in Westwood, new UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and his staff have made an immediate impact on the high school recruiting trail, positioning the Bruins as contenders for several of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

Over the past few days, multiple 2027 prospects have scheduled official visits (OVs) with the Bruins this summer, including a four-star in-state wide receiver who is slated to travel to Westwood in June.

UCLA to Host Top In-State Wide Receiver For Official Visit

Last month, UCLA extended an offer to Blake Wong, a four-star wide receiver from Norco High School in Norco, California. Since then, the Bruins have quickly emerged as a serious contender in his recruitment and hosted him in Westwood for a Junior Day visit at the end of January.

As Wong gets closer to making a decision, he’s started scheduling visits to some of his top schools. On Thursday, he announced he would be traveling to Westwood for an OV with the Bruins from June 5 to June 7.

Wong’s trip to UCLA is one of three OVs he has scheduled this summer, with trips to Utah on May 29 and Oregon on June 12. Getting him to campus in Westwood for an OV is a crucial step in the Bruins’ pursuit of the four-star wideout and should significantly boost their standing in his recruitment.

Although UCLA has plenty of needs to address in the 2027 cycle, landing multiple talented wide receivers is a priority for Chesney and his staff, and Wong would be an excellent addition to the Bruins’ class.

He’s coming off a terrific season at Norco, where, according to his X, he recorded 84 catches for 1,469 yards and 20 touchdowns. Rival’s industry rankings list him as the No. 355 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 48 wide receiver, and the No. 33 prospect.

Wong is one of three 2027 prospects who have scheduled an OV with the Bruins, joining four-star tight end Zac Flares and four-star cornerback Jerry Outhouse Jr.

While Wong hasn’t set a commitment date, after scheduling his first few OVs, he spoke with Rivals’ Greg Biggins about his recruitment and explained that he will likely make a decision after all his visits this summer.

If Chesney and company can continue to strengthen their relationship with Wong in the coming months and impress him with a strong OV in June, the Bruins should have a real chance to land one of the top pass catchers in the 2027 class.

