UCLA CB Among Fastest Players in College Football 26
It's officially College Football 26 season as the latest edition of the EA Sports product is set to release on July 10 -- July 7 for deluxe edition buyers -- which means ratings are rolling out and UCLA's new transfer cornerback Rodrick Pleasant headlines ratings lists as one of the fastest players in the game.
EA Sports released it's top 10 ratings at each position (which didn't feature a single Bruin), but On3 was able to get its hands on the top 10 speed ratings, which Pleasant headlines among other names.
The former Oregon corner has a maxed out 99 speed rating, which only four players in the nation have, according to College Football 26.
The full top 10 speed ratings in the game includes:
1. Nyck Harbor, WR (South Carolina) - 99
2. Barion Brown, WR (LSU) - 99
3. Rodrick Pleasant, CB (UCLA) - 99
4. Jordan Anthony, WR (Arkansas) - 99
5. Julian Humphrey, CB (Texas A&M) - 98
6. King Mack, SS (Penn State) - 98
7. Jelani Watkins, SS (LSU) - 98
8. Che Nwabuko, WR (Pitt) - 98
9. Zachariah Branch, WR (Georgia) - 97
10. Kendrick Law, WR (kentucky) - 97
"Rodrick Pleasant transferred to UCLA in April after spending two seasons at Oregon," On3 writer Grant Grubbs wrote. "While Pleasant is currently devoted to football, he was a nightmare for opponents on the track when he was in high school.
"In fact, Pleasant still boasts the California state record in the 100 meters with a time of 10.14. He also posted a career-best time of 20.40 in the 200 meters on the same day to finish in first at the Masters Meet. Pleasant will aim to reach new heights on the football field this fall at UCLA."
College Football 26 comes off the heels of the well-received College Football 25, the franchise's return to EA Sports for the first time in a decade when 'NCAA 14' marked the final staple of the franchise for a long while.
College Football 25 was not only one of the most well-reviewed sports games, it ranked amongst the top video games of the calendar year. And EA Sports isn't slowing down as they return to yearly-releases.
College Football 26 features even more additions to the game, including thousands of new plays, real-world coaches, including Bruins head coach, DeShaun Foster, and offensive and defensive coordinators, Tino Sunseri and Ikaika Malloe, and hundreds of new traditions unique to every program.
Fans can spend the rest of the summer playing with a roster-accurate UCLA program throughout their upcoming season and even create their own dynasty in Westwood by controlling recruiting, scheduling and much more until the NCAA season finally comes around in August.
College Football 26 releases everywhere on July 10, 2025 and diehard Bruins fans can get the game three days earlier by pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle for that early access on July 7.
