Did College Football 26 Get UCLA's Walkout Right?
The much-anticipated EA Sports College Football 26 is officially out, and fans around the country are clamoring at the accuracy and realism of the latest edition of the college football video game.
One of the most important aspects of any real-life college football game is the team's walkout. And the developers at EA Sports made it their goal to make each team's walkout as authentic as possible. UCLA's is below:
Do you think EA Sports College Football 26 nailed the Bruins' walkout?
Another massive addition to this year's edition of the game is the addition of real-world coaches like UCLA's DeShaun Foster, Tino Sunseri and Ikaika Malloe.
The addition of hundreds of real-world coaches to the video game introduces even more realism, authenticity and attention to detail than the game's predecessor, College Football 25, which marked the long-awaited return of the virtual college football franchise last year.
Foster's addition to the video game franchise is the result of a monumental effort to get fans closer and deeper into the game and their favorite programs, as coaches and coordinators from the biggest schools, like Georgia's Kirby Smart, or even the smallest, like Sam Houston's Phil Longo, will all be in the game.
Foster's subpar first season at the helm in Westwood was quickly overshadowed by landing Nico and Madden Iamaleava. Now, fans are able to turn around a Bruins team that went 5-7 in their first year in the Big Ten Conference with Foster and the Iamaleave brothers in College Football 26.
Not only are Foster, Sunseri and Malloe's likenesses going to be in the game, but their real-life schemes and playbooks will be as well. Over 2,700 new plays will be added to the game that replicate the schemes of all 136 FBS teams, including UCLA's.
This is yet another massive effort from EA Sports to provide fans with the most authentic and realistic experience possible, bringing fans closer to the programs they love. And most notably, closer to Foster, who has deep connections to UCLA as a former standout player and running back's coach.
UCLA fans can now dive in and take control of the Bruins' football program with the Deluxe Edition, or wait until Thursday when the standard edition comes out to the public.
