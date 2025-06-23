UCLA Wide Receivers Room Underrated?
The Big Ten Huddle released its Big Ten Conference Wide Receivers Room Rankings ahead of the 2025 season and, let's just say, UCLA fans weren't thrilled with where the Bruins' receiving core was ranked.
The podcast ranked UCLA 17th out of the 18 teams in the conference, just ahead of Purdue. Bruins fans immediately took issue with where the core headlined by Kwazi Gilmer, Rico Flores Jr., Titus Mokiao-Atimalala and Mike Matthews.
"UCLA should be higher than this," BruinReportOnline beat writer Mike Regalado said in one post. "The WRs will surprise people."
"The Big Ten Huddle clearly has no idea about UCLA’s WR group," another fan said on X (formerly Twitter).
UCLA's rom was placed closely behind the likes of Northwestern, Michigan, Iowa and Minnesota in that order. The Big Ten Huddle may not have factored Westwood's addition of transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava and the impact he'll have on the receivers.
Gilmer was an underrated asset to the Bruins in his freshman season last year and is entering this year as Iamaleava's likely No. 1 target. BruinReportOnline's David Woods gave an analysis on Gilmer after the spring and he couldn't help but sing his praises.
"Kwazi Gilmer is the name to know at receiver," Woods said in a recent episode of the Cover 3 Podcast. "He was a freshman last year and shined. Statistically, his numbers won't blow you away, but when they needed a big play downfield, he was making it. He's a really good athlete and a contested-catch playmaker. He's got body control that you really can't teach. He looked great this spring, like a guy who's going to grow into his own. It's clear the coaching staff has that confidence in him too. He's target No. 1 on a lot of plays."
Mokiao-Atimalala and Matthews, who transferred from Cal, also stood out to Woods as one of the Bruins' skill players to watch next season.
"Receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala is another name to know," he added. "He was banged up last season, but he's a really good potential No. 2 option. Slot receiver Mikey Matthews, a Cal transfer, also impressed me in the slot in the spring."
Despite a promising second half of a 5-7 inaugural season in the conference, DeShaun Foster and his steady revival of the Bruins may be overlooked going into the season starting with a promising receiving core.
