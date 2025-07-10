The Bruins' Football Uniforms Over the Years
The UCLA Bruins football team has displayed gold and blue proudly ever since the team was founded in 1919. No major changes were made to the uniforms between its founding and the early 2000's. Other than a few small stylistic changes such as font and outline thickness, they have stayed relatively the same.
In 2005 the ageless uniforms finally began receiving big changes while at the same time staying true to UCLA school spirit. They shifted from a darker, somewhat reminiscent of Miami Dolphins, blue, to a lighter baby blue that has generally stuck for many of the uniforms in the years after.
2010 brought no new changes, the same blue and the only change was a small tint difference in the helmets worn by the players, making the helmets a slightly lighter gold compared to before.
Everything that 2010 did not change 2015 made sure to blow out of the water, at least with the Bruins' alternate uniforms.
Considered an ugly uniform by many fans, dark navy blue, off-hue gold lining and off-putting light blue filled the original alternate uniforms in 2010. In 2015 that was replaced by purely black uniforms with bumble-bee reminiscent gold filling the numbers and nameplates surrounded by a blue lining that could hardly be attributed to the known Bruins' blue.
As for the regular uniforms, UCLA decided to leave them how they were; this, as many uniforms tend to have, became a trend for the next decade.
2020 brought a small change of a darker shade of blue but nothing else noteworthy.
2025, the most recent year, has brought the biggest design change to the uniforms since the 2015 alternates, adding a new diamond pattern to the jerseys in a partnership with adidas. The change gave the uniform an almost chainmail look, as if the Bruins' are suiting up for war every time they head onto the field. With Nico Iamaleva at the helm, perhaps they are.
The smallest change might have been the biggest in 2025, because the Bruins' were added to the Big Ten and henceforth received a Big Ten patch on all of their jerseys.
As time goes on there will certainly be many more changes made to the Bruins' football uniforms, but the small things can really affect the spirit of the crowd. Ugly uniforms can cause the focus of the game to turn to the less than ideal coloring.
UCLA has cracked the code on the uniforms, they did so long ago, that is why they have remained so similar for so long and they will most likely stay that way for a. long time to come.
