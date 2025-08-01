Isaiah Chisom Shows Major Praise to Bruins Star
The UCLA Bruins opened up their fall camp in Costa Mesa on Wednesday at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. This was their first off-campus training camp in nearly a decade.
Every offensive player was matched up with a roommate from the defense or special teams side. It was clear this was about building strong connections, about togetherness, and less about toughness.
"I think the coaches have done a great job of making the running backs and the linebackers, linebackers and tight ends, or just everybody on the team, have to come together," said transfer linebacker Isaiah Chisom. "We all work out together, so I've definitely gotten to know them."
Chisom was the first player to speak with local media at training camp. He had previously played his 2023 and 2024 seasons at Oregon State.
As part of the Beavers, Chisom had to earn his spot. His freshman year, he only appeared in 5 games, recording 14 total tackles (including 4 tackles for loss) along with a lone sack. The following year, Chisom stepped up his game, finishing his redshirt freshman season with 75 tackles, 5 TFLs, and a forced fumble, all in 12 games played.
Chisom was asked by the media for his thoughts on transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava. The linebacker had nothing bad to say:
"He's a great quarterback. It's great to have him on the team. As fall camp keeps going, he's going to keep on getting better. He looked really good today."
Not only is Chisom supporting his new QB, but he even named Iamaleava as one of the great leaders on the team and as one of the players who's taken the time to put him under his wing.
"I would definitely say Nico [Iamaleava], even though he's new.... the whole team as well. I can keep naming more people, but I just feel like I also have to give credit to the coaches."
Chisom also noted that Iamaleava carries a certain presence with him on the field, a winning mindset.
"I think just confidence," Chisom stated. "You can tell that he knows that he's good and he's about his business. I feel like it's as simple as that."
