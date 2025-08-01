UCLA’s Jack Pedersen Embraces Team-First Mentality
UCLA's fall camp has a certain unique approach to it this year. First off, it started off-campus in Costa Mesa. This is the first time in nearly 10 years that UCLA has started camp outside of Westwood, California. The change in atmosphere has already gotten positive feedback from players like tight end Jack Pedersen, who spoke to the media on Wednesday during the first day of camp:
"It was awesome," said Pedersen. "Costa Mesa's great, great weather. I'm a southern California guy, so being right by the beach is real nice. It's not Westwood, California, but it'll do."
However, the location is only a small part of the change. Head coach DeShaun Foster and the rest of the coaching staff decided to put a heavy emphasis on team-bonding and togetherness, rather than focusing on the contact side of the sport.
Offensive players have been paired with defensive teammates, often ones they wouldn't have chosen as roommates themselves, to encourage connections beyond their usual circles. Pedersen was paired with defensive back Croix Stewart, someone he didn't really know before, but he's glad he's gotten this chance to bond with somebody new.
"I think it's a great opportunity to spend two and a half weeks with the guy you don't really know," continued Pedersen.
"You keep pretty close tabs on the tight ends and some of the other guys on the team, but being able to branch out, I think it's really cool that they do this. Getting an opportunity to meet other guys on the team and branch out and make those lifelong connections, it's something that we all really need to get better at, not just myself. I know a lot of guys back there agree. It'll be great, there are a lot of talented guys and special people on this team. UCLA's a special place, and you get a special type of person there, it's awesome."
With new freshmen and transfer players constantly being added to the mix, this approach that highlights team chemistry is possibly the best way that the Bruins could have started their camp. Their first game will take place on August 31st against Utah, but it looks like they'll be ready for it.
