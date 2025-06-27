3 Most Important Games in UCLA's Schedule
Coming off a 5-7 record last season, the 2025 campaign will be pivotal for coach DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins.
Most college coaches get a long leash during the first season due to the massive turnover a roster undergoes. But for the most part, Foster will have his guys with him. Not only that, he’s already been storming through the 2026 recruiting trail (though losing out on the Pula brothers hurts).
When you think of perennial contenders, there’s usually a season where significant improvement sets the stage, and 2025 has a chance to do just that.
Let’s take a look at the three most important games for the Bruins in 2025:
Aug. 30 vs. Utah
The first game of the season always carries more weight than most — hype alone makes sure of that.
But don’t be mistaken. Many teams fall victim to the inevitable imposter syndrome.
UCLA’s first game last season at Hawaii resulted in a 16-13 win. And while Hawaii isn’t very good, starting the season with a win is still a positive sign.
That is, until the next four games come against powerhouse teams that either contended for the College Football Playoff or made it outright.
Their opponent, Utah, finished with the same 5-7 record the Bruins had last season. The Utes, too, will have a new look.
Quarterback Devon Dampier, a junior transfer from New Mexico, takes over under center in Salt Lake.
Dampier is a dual-threat who uses his legs often to create an advantage, so UCLA’s defense will have its hands full to start the season.
Oct. 4 vs. Penn State
This will be a revenge game after Penn State embarrassed the Bruins at Happy Valley last year. This time, the Nittany Lions travel to the Rose Bowl.
Penn State returns quarterback Drew Allar and running back Nick Singleton, but most of their receiving corps are transfers. Trebor Pena comes from Syracuse, Devonte Ross from Troy, and Kyron Hudson from USC.
The Nittany Lions won’t have tight end Tyler Warren, who was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. Warren was their most effective pass-catcher.
It will no doubt be UCLA’s biggest test to start the season. But with revenge on their mind? It could be a tantalizing opportunity.
Allar, with another season under his belt, may be tough to beat. By this point, we’ll know a lot more about the Bruins’ secondary.
Nov. 29 vs. USC
How can you not get pumped up for the Crosstown Showdown?
It’s always box office television whenever USC and UCLA get together, and this time, it’ll be at the L.A. Coliseum.
Last season, it was the Trojans who came out on top by a score of 19-13. So it’s only natural to expect the Bruins to seek revenge.
The Trojans have had the upper hand as of late, holding a career 53-34-7 record over UCLA. In the last 10 meetings, USC has reigned supreme.
USC will likely roll out quarterback Jayden Maiava, who already got a taste of starting in Cardinal and Gold. In four starts, Maiava threw for over 1,100 yards and completed passes at a 60% clip in 2024. By the time this game rolls around, he’ll be ready.
There’s a lot of optimism surrounding UCLA, especially with Nico Iamaleava now in the picture. Foster has done his best to build the program since taking over from Chip Kelly.
But given the trajectory of the program, it bears the question: Can the Bruins make a bowl game? Could any of these games help elevate, or even restrain, UCLA from doing so?
Only time will tell.
