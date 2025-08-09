How Former Bruins Fared in Preseason With Super Bowl Champs
On Thursday night, two former UCLA Bruins played in the preseason game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals. Dorian Thompson-Robinson was able to make the most of his opportunities, completing five of eight passes for 58 yards.
Thompson-Robinson wasn't the star of the night for the Eagles, as Tanner McKee stole the spotlight after throwing for 252 yards and two touchdowns in the 34-27 win. The battle for the Eagles' QB2 spot is still on, as Thompson-Robinson has two more games to prove that he can be Jalen Hurts' backup.
Bruins Alum Impress
Thompson-Robinson spent five seasons at UCLA, throwing for 10,710 yards, 88 touchdowns and 36 interceptions while appearing in 50 games from 2018-2022. He'd then be selected in the fifth-round by the Cleveland Browns in 2023, as he was part of their quarterback carousel over the last few years.
Thompson-Robinson would appear in 15 games for the Browns with five starts, completing 121 passes for 880 yards and one touchdown to 10 interceptions. Not exactly the best touchdown to interception ratio out there, but Thompson-Robinson did the best with what resources he was give.
This offseason, Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick was traded from the Browns to the Eagles in exchange for Kenny Pickett.
As for Jacob Sykes, he ended the night with two total tackles, one solo. It's been pretty quiet for the former Bruin since he entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2023. Sykes spent one season at UCLA in 2022, totaling 29 tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack.
"Saw action in all 13 games with six starts (Colorado, Washington, Utah, Oregon, Cal, Pittsburgh) ... credited with at least one tackle in each game, with multiple tackles in eight contests ... had a season-best of five tackles against Arizona ... added four tackles against Utah ... made 0.5 sacks against Utah, USC and Pittsburgh ... named third-team all-conference by Pro Football Focus."
Sykes is listed as the third defensive end on the Eagles' depth chart, so it'll be hard to get any playing time on that strong front. Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo are set to start, with Byron Young and Gabe Hall ahead of Sykes currently as well.
Thompson-Robinson and Sykes have two more preseason games to earn a roster spot in 2025.
