Arkansas Commit Faupel Throws Shade at UCLA Fanbase

UCLA has seen an unbelievable transfer class under new head coach Bob Chesney. The 40 commits have given the Bruins the No. 11-ranked transfer class per the On3 Transfer Portal Team Rankings.

One player, a California native, decided against transferring to his home state. Wide receiver Donovan Faupel hit the transfer portal after three seasons with the New Mexico State Aggies. He had options, but heading back to the Golden State was not on his radar.

It makes sense, given that many young athletes want to get a taste of a different part of the country after high school. Also, picking the right school for his academic studies. However, for Faupel, it was a different reason when he hit the portal.

Speaking in an interview with Wess Moore on the Moore Sports podcast, he revealed the big reason, followed by others.

"The fanbase [in Los Angeles] just isn’t that strong. It has too many distractions, too many things going on, too much traffic, all that stuff." Donovan Faupel

A shot that felt unnecessary, although not directly aimed at the Bruins, but Faupel is entitled to his opinion. He also spoke highly of the Bruins after his recent visit before committing to Arkansas in the SEC. He told On3, "UCLA definitely made a strong impression."

For somebody considering the program, it also feels like a strange comment. If that's the way the player felt, why would he have them on his list of visits? Anyway, for UCLA, it's not a major loss looking at their incoming class.

UCLA on the Up Under Bob Chesney

New UCLA football head coach Bob Chesney. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Looking at the wide receiver room for 2026, it looks rosy for UCLA. Out of the 40 commits, six of those are wide receivers. They included Michigan's Semaj Morgan and Florida's Aidan Mizell, both of whose abilities feel untapped.

Late additions of Washington's Marcus Harris and South Carolina's Brian Rowe Jr. strengthened it further. The latter had 19 receptions for 149 receiving yards and a touchdown in his true freshman season, which excites UCLA fans ahead of the 2026 season.

That is just the receiver room. The additions in other areas have been excellent, thanks to Chesney and his staff. It feels like something special is brewing in Pasadena

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .