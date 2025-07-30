Simulating UCLA's Season in College Football 26: Week 10
Welcome to a fun new UCLA Bruins on SI series, where we simulate the Bruins' 2025 season in EA Sports College Football 26.
Every aspect of this dynasty season will be simulated, and we will be giving you weekly game results, plus individual standout performances from each simulated game.
DISCLAIMER: Transfer wide receiver Kaedin Robinson is still on UCLA's roster in the game. Robinson is currently fighting to gain eligibility ahead of this season, following a denied transfer waiver.
Without further ado, let's continue the season.
Stage: Week 10, 2025
Team Record: 5-3 (2-3)
Opponent: BYE Week
Big Ten Standing: 10th
Week 10 BYE
UCLA is coming off a 38-22 loss to the No. 17-ranked Indiana Hoosiers and is up to 5-3 on the season, entering its second and final bye week of the season. This break is crucial as the Bruins sit one win away from not only a bowl game bid, but also eclipsing their win total from last season.
They've got their work cut out for them, though, as three of their four remaining opponents (Nebraska, Ohio State and USC) are ranked in simulation.
Ahead of a crucial, yet tough, stretch to end the season, let's take a look at how UCLA's key players are doing statistically on the season to this point.
Player Stats
Nico Iamaleava is undoubtedly going to have a better statistical season than he did his redshirt freshman year with Tennessee. Through eight games, Iamaleava has thrown 18 touchdowns, 2,019 yards and four interceptions on 62% (148-of-238) completion. He's also ran for 268 yards and one touchdown on 88 carries.
Jaivian Thomas is leading UCLA's rushing attack this year in simulation. He is the only Bruin with triple-digit carries and the only running back with over 100 yards on the year. He has 851 yards, nine touchdowns and one receiving touchdown on 161 carries.
Rico Flores Jr. is having a breakout year as a receiver. He leads the team with 10 receiving touchdowns and 669 yards on 27 receptions. Not too far behind him is Titus Mokiao-Atimalala with 513 yards and three touchdowns on 37 receptions.
Redshirt sophomore Jalen Woods leads the team with 63 tackles (56 solo). Defensive tackle Keanu Williams leads the squad with nine tackles for loss, followed by edge Kechaun Bennett with seven. Bennett leads the team with 4.5 sacks and linebacker Lucien Holland is right behind him with 4.0. UCLA's defense has just four interceptions on the season, and they belong to Andre Jordan Jr. (2), Bryon Threats (1) and Cole Martin (1).
On special teams, Mateen Bhaghani is having a rough year by his own expectations. He is 6-for-9 (66%) on field goals but 33-for-33 on extra points. Will Karoll has 31 punts for 1,340 yards, a 43.2 average.
Following the bye week, the Bruins have another ranked clash against the No. 24-ranked Huskers.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another game of UCLA's simulated season in College Football 26!
Weigh in on this week's simulation today when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.