Simulating UCLA's Season in College Football 26: Week 11
Welcome to a fun new UCLA Bruins on SI series, where we simulate the Bruins' 2025 season in EA Sports College Football 26.
Every aspect of this dynasty season will be simulated, and we will be giving you weekly game results, plus individual standout performances from each simulated game.
DISCLAIMER: Transfer wide receiver Kaedin Robinson is still on UCLA's roster in the game. Robinson is currently fighting to gain eligibility ahead of this season, following a denied transfer waiver.
Without further ado, let's continue the season.
Stage: Week 11, 2025
Team Record: 5-3 (2-3)
Opponent: vs Nebraska - 6-3 (4-2)
Big Ten Standing: 11th
Week 11 vs Nebraska Cornhuskers
The Bruins came out with a huge 30-27 win over the previously-ranked Cornhuskers to officially eclipse last season's win total and move to 6-3 (3-3) on the season. Despite being dominated offensively -- Nebraska finished with 461 total offensive yards to UCLA's 373 -- the Bruins' defense shut Nebraska down in the second half.
UCLA jumped out to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter, and the Cornhuskers immediately flipped the script the next quarter, taking a 21-21 tie into halftime. The second half was abysmal both ways. The Bruins scored three field goals to close the game and held Nebraska to just two, winning by three.
Player Stats
Nico Iamaleava had a tremendous bounce-back game after his zero-touchdown, two-interception game against Indiana. He finished this matchup with two touchdowns and 222 yards on 18-of-30 completions. He also rushed for the Bruins' third and final touchdown and finished with a 144.1 passer rating.
Though not reaching the end zone, Jaivian Thomas rushed for 120 yards on 26 carries and even broke two tackles. He has been having a great year in simulation.
Titus Mokiao-Atimalala has been stacking great games, finishing this one with a receiving touchdown and 98 yards on eight receptions. Rico Flores Jr. caught Iamaleava's other touchdown and put up 76 receiving yards on two receptions.
Isaiah Chisom led the way defensively, finishing with nine tackles (eight solo). The Bruins picked off Dylan Riola twice, coming from Jamier Johnson and Cole Martin. Without a single sack or tackle for loss, those two interceptions made the difference defensively.
UCLA has locked in at least a six-win finish and bowl game bid on the year and is already showing major improvement week by week. Up next, though, UCLA takes on No. 11-ranked Ohio State on the road.
