The UCLA Bruin Who Needs to Step Up the Most
To start the season, the Bruins have lost three straight. After firing Deshaun Foster on Sunday, hope for the Bruins this season has seemingly already run out. With layers of issues riddling their offense and defense, as well as potential roster shake-ups, the short answer to whether the Bruins can turn their season around is: probably not.
However, there is some hope for the Bruins. The team announced with the firing of Foster that assistant coach Tim Skipper will be the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. While the team has struggled, this gives them a fresh start.
The Bruins have a bye this week, giving them some time to regroup after the coaching shake-up. Their next matchup will be against a 1-2 Northwestern team, which also struggled to start the season
Who needs to step up?
In a recent article, I mentioned that Nico Iamaleava has a decision to make, whether he sticks it out with the Bruins or if he is looking for a fresh start on a new team. Either decision is entirely feasible for Iamaleava. If he decides to stay in Los Angeles, he needs to step up.
While Iamaleava has struggled with the Bruins so far, he has definitely shown flashes of his former self from Tennessee. He leads the team in rushing and has had his best year in completion percentage through the first three games.
The Bruins’ slow start can’t be pinned entirely on Iamaleava. Issues along the offensive line and lapses on defense have played a significant role. Still, as is often the case, much of the blame has fallen squarely on the quarterback.
UCLA needs a leader, especially given the current coaching situation. If Iamalavea does decide to stay, he needs to be that beacon of hope. This starts with him having a great game against Northwestern.
Mentioned previously was the offensive line. A massive struggle that has been identified is the Bruins' inconsistency in their run game. Through the first three games, UCLA has failed to take control of the ground, putting more of the load on Iamaleava. If the Bruins want to shed their laughing stock label, the offensive line needs to step up.
They will have a chance to turn things around against Northwestern. Quarterback Preston Stone has struggled with turnovers this season, with six interceptions in the first three games.
If the Bruins can create turnovers and take control of the ground, they should be able to come out with a win at Cook County.
The circumstances for the Bruins are obviously not ideal. But coming out after the bye against a struggling Northwestern allows them to shift the momentum on their side for once.
Pressure burst pipes, but can also make diamonds.
