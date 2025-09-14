UCLA Players Face Crucial Choices After Foster’s Firing
The fallout from the decision to fire UCLA head coach Deshaun Foster three games into the 2025 season can have an immediate impact on the Bruins' roster moving forward. Per the NCAA rules, players now have the option to hit the transfer portal or redshirt for the remainder of the season. However, they will not be able to play for another team this season.
Players who choose to red shirt this year will earn another year of eligibility. Those who decide to enter the trasfer portal will be able to look for a new home next fall.
The timing of this adds another layer of uncertainty for the Bruins. The Bruins have been off to a very rocky start, losing their last three games to Utah, UNLV, and New Mexico. With the firing of Foster and roster uncertainty, any hope to turn the season around might be bleak.
For players sticking with the blue and gold, the season now hinges on interim head coach Tim Skipper. While some players might stay with UCLA, others may utilize the transfer portal for a fresh start.
The coming weeks will be important for the Bruins, while the season has been a dud so far, this gives them the opportunity to move in a different direction. After hitting rock bottom last Friday, the only direction is up, hopefully.
Two Notable Bruins who have a decision to make
After a great year with Tennessee, Nico Iamaleava has struggled with the Bruins to start the season. Before transferring to UCLA, Iamaleava was coined as an elite quarterback who could potentially put the Bruins over the top. After the first three games, his stock has been dropping rapidly.
Losing Foster gives Iamaleava an easy out; while he has shown flashes, he might be looking for a change of scenery. This will provide Iamaleava a chance to hit the reset button.
While transferring might be the smartest decision for Iamaleava, it would be nice to see him stay and try to turn the season around. Success in a very dysfunctional situation may help his reputation more than packing his bags.
This season, Iamaleava has completed 61 of 112 passes for 608 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. On the ground, he has added 139 rushing yards on 28 carries and one touchdown.
Anthony Woods was a part of UCLA transfer class this season. After a monster season with Cal, Woods has not lived up to the expectations so far. It would not surprise fans to see him make a early departure.
Struggles with the offensive line, as well as limited opportunities, might make it hard for Woods to justify sticking it out with the Bruins. If he does stay we hope to see him utilized more down the stretch.
In the first three games, Woods has recorded 117 rush yards. In the passing game, he has been able to rack in 91 yards receiving and one touchdown.
It will be interesting to see what unfolds in the coming weeks following the early dismissal of head coach DeShaun Foster. UCLA now turns to interim coach Tim Skipper as the Bruins prepare for a grueling conference schedule, hoping to spark new life into what has been a disastrous start to the season.
