UCLA Extends Offer to Elite 2028 Cornerback
UCLA suffered its sixth loss of the 2025 season on Saturday, falling 28-21 to Nebraska. While the loss undoubtedly stings for the Bruins, it wasn't all bad news coming out of Westwood, as general manager Khary Darlington used the home game to help UCLA build some momentum on the recruiting trail.
The Bruins hosted several recruits on campus over the weekend, including a three-star 2028 cornerback who received an offer from UCLA during his game-day visit.
Bruins Offer Three-Star Cornerback During Game-Day Visit
Right before UCLA's game against Nebraska, the Bruins offered Ca'ron Williams, a three-star cornerback from Santa Margarita High School in Moreno Valley, California.
Williams spoke with Rivals' Greg Biggins about his experience in Westwood. He explained that shortly before kickoff, Darlington brought him and a few other recruits out to midfield, and that's when he received his offer from the Bruins.
- “I got the offer pre-game on the field,” Williams told Biggins. “The staff pulled a few kids out of the group and took us to the 50-yard line, and the GM came up to me and offered the scholarship.
While the game didn't go UCLA's way, Williams still appears to be interested in the program. The 5'11", 160-pound cornerback prospect told Biggins that he grew up rooting for the Bruins and that he's a fan of defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin. He also noted that he's excited to find out who UCLA's next head coach will be.
- "I always had love for UCLA because it’s one of our home teams," Williams said. "I love the tradition at the Rose Bowl. I also like their DB Coach. I can’t wait to see who will be the new coach moving forward but I definitely have high interest.”
Williams is only a sophomore at Santa Margarita Catholic High School, but he's already established himself as one of the best players in his recruiting class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 155 overall prospect in the country, the No. 13 cornerback, and the No. 14 recruit from California.
There's still a long way to go before Williams makes any sort of decision, but UCLA has appeared to make a strong impression on the young cornerback, and his name should be one that Bruins fans pay close attention to as the 2028 cycle continues.
