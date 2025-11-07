Top 2026 Prospect Visiting UCLA Ahead of Nebraska Weekend
UCLA's upcoming game against Nebraska is significant for multiple reasons. Not only would the program inch closer to bowl eligibility with a win, but the Bruins are also slated to host numerous prospects on campus this weekend.
One of those prospects is a three-star 2026 wide receiver who is currently committed to San Diego State. With a strong visit, there's a chance that the Bruins could pull off their third commitment flip in the last month.
Which 2026 WR Flip Target is Visiting UCLA?
UCLA is set to host Major Pride, a three-star wide receiver and San Diego State commit from Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas, Nevada, on campus for their Nov 8 matchup with Nebraska.
The Bruins only have 15 commits in their 2026 class, as numerous players decommitted from the program following the firing of DeShaun Foster. Interim head coach Tim Skipper and general manager Khary Darlington have been working hard to add more talent late in the cycle, and flipping prospects is one of the best ways to do so.
While it's not a guarantee that Pride will end up flipping to UCLA, getting him on campus at least opens the door to the possibility. Here's where the Bruins stand in his recruitment.
Where Does UCLA Stand in Pride's Recruitment?
After Pride committed to San Diego State on July 5, there was little activity in his recruitment for the next few months. However, that changed on Oct 12 when the Bruins extended him an offer.
UCLA's offer came very late in the 2026 cycle, with less than two months remaining until Early National Signing Day. The Bruins have been making a push for Pride in the last few weeks and are now set to host him on campus this weekend.
Pride would be a solid addition to UCLA's 2026 class, as 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 1,696 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 246 wide receiver, and the No. 11 prospect from Nevada.
While Pride has remained loyal to the Aztecs throughout the fall, the Bruins are the first program to host him on a visit since his commitment, and there's a strong chance that his trip to Westwood could push UCLA over the edge in his recruitment.
