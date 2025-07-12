UCLA Football 2025 Depth Chart Roundup: Wide Receivers, Part 1
As UCLA's first practices loom ahead of the 2025 season, DeShaun Foster has cultivated a roster through recruiting and the transfer portal, ready to improve on last season.
Finishing their first season in the Big Ten with a 5-7 record, it's only up from here for the Bruins. With that being said, let's dive into UCLA's projected depth chart this upcoming season and how analysts view they'll impact UCLA. Up next, the players projected by Bruin Report Online's Tracy Pierson to be X receivers.
Kwazi Gilmer, Sophomore
Gilmer is returning from a promising true freshman season and will be one of the Bruins' most important wideouts this season, especially following the departures of Logan Loya and J.Michael Sturdivant. He finished last season with 31 receptions for 345 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.
"Gilmer was the budding star last season, showing big play ability downfield, some toughness and grit, and a competitive fire. His hands were a little shaky, but through sheer dogged cussedness he caught the ball several times when his hands seemed like they were trying to Michael Fey the ball away. He looks like a future No. 1 receiver, maybe as early as this year." -- David Woods, Bruin Report Online
Ezavier Staples, Redshirt Senior
Staples has been with the Bruins for four seasons and has played in only 21 games, mostly for special teams and at times as a reserve wide receiver. In his career, he's recorded one catch for 16 yards against Stanford in 2023. In his final season of eligibility, it looks like he'll be a more prominent backup.
Grant Gray, Redshirt Sophomore
Gray is also a UCLA Baseball player and appeared in 20 games for the baseball team in the 2025 season. His role on the football team as a redshirt sophomore is bleak, but you can't deny the versatile skillset of a multi-sport athlete.
Jace Brown, Freshman
Brown initially committed to Arkansas and quietly transferred to UCLA over the summer, following the steps of freshman quarterback and Brown's high school teammate Madden Iamaleava. The three-star prospect was the No. 62 recruit in California for the class of 2025.
"Brown has had a strong off-season and established himself as one of the top receiver prospects in the West Region. He’s not only added size and grown to a solid 6-4, 200 pounds but is quicker and more explosive athletically as well. He had a solid junior season but has taken his game to another level this Spring. He shined at the Under Armour Next Camp in Los Angeles back in March where he looked very good in the drills and had a strong testing day as well. He’s running track for the first time and has a personal best 11.06-100m time. He has been dominant on the 7v7 circuit as well and is a really tough matchup because of his size, hands, body control and ability to get behind a defense. He’s definitely a guy who’s trending up in our eyes and has the talent to play for just about any program out West." Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
