UCLA Freshman Spotlight: Jonah Smith
A player who wasn't even supposed to be on this list, wide receiver Jonah Smith, was officially re-classified a week ago from the class of 2026 to 2025. Smith was the first commit of UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster's recruiting class.
Almost a year and a half ago, Smith received MVP honors out of all receivers at the Southern California stop in the 2024 Rivals Camp Series. At that time, Smith was ranked as a four-star recruit and was the 140th best player nationally by Rivals.
- "Smith is one of the more polished young receivers in the region, regardless of class," wrote 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins in his evaluation of the young talent last season.
- "We’ve been watching him since he was still in Middle School and he has always had an advanced feel for route running and how to get open. He was injured and missed much of his freshman year, but had a breakout season as a sophomore for a well-balanced Mater Dei squad last year."
- "He has a good frame, pushing 6-0 and is a solid 175 pounds. He has strong hands, catches the ball well through contact and routinely wins 50-50/jump balls. He’s not a burner but runs well after the catch. Improving his explosiveness as an athlete should be a point of emphasis and but he has two years to do so before he hits college."
- "He’s very smooth athletically, fluid in his movement and has excellent body control. He’s a high football IQ player who knows how to get open, when to sit or settle in a zone and reads players very well. He has a very good off-the-field work ethic as well, high character and an excellent student."
- "He projects as a national recruit and someone capable of stepping in and playing early in college because of his mature/polished game."
"Smith had a solid sophomore year at Mater Dei, totaling 27 catches for 363 yards and 8 TDs. He transferred in to Santa Margarita prior to his junior year but an ACL injury wiped out all but two of his games. Smith suffered another leg injury over the summer and was slated to miss his entire senior year and decided to just jump up to the '25 class and start his rehab while at UCLA."
The "UCLA Bruins On SI" team managed to grab an exclusive interview with Smith this past July, where the star wide receiver opened up on his interests and aspirations beyond just on the football field.
"I feel like for me off the field, I am a dedicated person and detailed person," the UCLA Bruins wide receiver commit from inside the state of California stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
Outside of playing the game he loves, Smith noted that he's always been fond of sports and the outdoors, as it's where he can relax and be himself the most.
"Hobbies I like are fishing and golfing because it is something relaxing and slow.
"I’m interested in fishing and learning how to become better, also interested in movements in the body," the talented prospect continued to explain.
The biggest knock to Smith's game have unfortunately been the continuous string of injuries. Out of 4 high school seasons at both Mater Dei and Santa Margarita, he's only been fully healthy and able to display his sophomore season.
He was mostly sidelined his freshman year due to injury, then missed his junior season with a broken tibia. A devastating setback led to him also having to miss his senior year, and that's when he decided to reclassify.
Smith hopes that with the rehabilitation surrounded by UCLA coaches, staff, and fellow teammates, he'll be able to become more familiar with the offense and schemes.
It's unlikely that Smith will suit up in 2025 for coach Foster, given the nature of the injury. But, that doesn't mean that he won't still play a big part in the Bruins' future, as we've already seen the absurd raw talent that he possesses.
