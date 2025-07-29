EXCLUSIVE: In-State Commits Share UCLA Comments
The UCLA Bruins have done a great job when it comes to recruiting players from inside their state. The state of California is one of the better states in the world when it comes to recruiting high school talent. Not only is it the biggest state, but it is the home state, which gives the Bruins an advantage in the state of California.
This is something that they have taken advantage of, as they continue to recruit the best of the best, as well as bring the best of the best from inside the state lines to their college program for both academics and athletics.
In the 2026 recruiting class, they have landed many different players from inside the state. This includes a guy like Cooper Javorsky, who is excited about staying home. He detailed his commitment as they (the staff and Javorsky) connected well due to the location of him being inside the state.
"There wasn’t a single moment that made me commit; it was more like everything finally clicked. But if I had to pick one thing, it was my one-on-one meeting with Coach Kwon. That was real, honest, and intense. We didn’t just talk football, we spoke about life, what kind of man I want to become, and what it truly means to be in his O-line room. It wasn’t sugar-coated, and I respected that a lot. He told me what he expects, how hard it’s going to be, but also how much better I’ll come out on the other side. That hit different," the newest Bruins' offensive lineman commit stated to UCLA Bruins On SI.
The Bruins have been doing even more damage inside the state, as they have also landed a guy like Jonah Smith. Smith is someone who detailed his decision as well with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"Being a UCLA commit is a good feeling, they make you feel a part of their Bruin family," Smith stated to UCLA Bruins On SI.
Anthony "Poppa" Jones also detailed his commitment, and is one of their top commits from the state.
"It feels great being committed to the best team in California," said Jones.
Another player who detailed his commitment is Kenneth Moore III, who also resides in the state of California.
"I feel like I will be developed by Coach [Burl] Toler and Coach Foster to be the best player I can be, and to prepare me to be a professional type player," Moore said. "Coach Tino's [Sunseri] offense looks to be a great fit for my skill set."
The Bruins also have many more commitments inside the state of California.