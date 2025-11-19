UCLA Heating Up With 2027 Four-Star Cornerback
UCLA's recruiting staff, led by general manager Khary Darlington and director of recruiting Marshawn Friloux, has done an excellent job rebuilding the Bruins' 2026 class after the program parted ways with former head coach DeShaun Foster.
As the 2026 cycle begins to wind down, Darlington and Friloux are shifting their focus to the 2027 class. They've already secured two commitments and are making progress with other top recruits. One of those recruits is a four-star cornerback prospect who could be making his decision soon.
UCLA Making Progress with 2027 Four-Star CB
Throughout his recruitment process, UCLA has been pursuing Darius Johnson, a four-star cornerback from Murrieta Valley High School in Murrieta, California. The Bruins first extended an offer to him in January and have been making progress with him since.
While Johnson has received offers from some of the top programs in the country, the 6'1", 155-pound cornerback prospect recently told Rivals' Greg Biggins that six schools are standing out: UCLA, USC, Indiana, Oklahoma, Kansas, and North Carolina. He noted that he's taken visits with the Trojans and the Sooners so far, and hopes to take one with the Bruins before the end of the season.
- “The schools that are showing the most interest right now are USC, Indiana, UCLA, Oklahoma, Kansas and North Carolina,” Johnson told Biggins. “I’ve already visited USC and OU and I’m going to try and get to UCLA for a game day visit soon.”
The young cornerback would be a massive addition to their 2027 class as Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 228 overall player in the country, the No. 26 cornerback, and the No. 22 prospect from California.
The Bruins will face tough competition from some top programs if they want to land him, and they'll need to make a strong push for him in the coming months, as Johnson explained that he's hoping to make his decision soon.
- “I would love to be able to commit as early as possible,” Johnson told Biggins. “I’m planning on it for sometime in January, nice and early."
Currently, Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine ranks Oklahoma as the favorite to land Johnson's recruit, with a 64.7% chance of success. While the Bruins are behind, they hold the second spot with a 5.1% chance of landing him.
Johnson's hometown of Murrieta is less than 100 miles from Westwood, which could give UCLA an advantage if the four-star player cornerback to stay close to home. It will be a close race to secure his commitment, but the Bruins are in a strong position in his recruitment.
