UCLA Flips 2026 Wide Receiver From Princeton
Although UCLA doesn't have a permanent head coach, it's hard to point to a college football program that has had more success in terms of flipping prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle over the last month than the Bruins.
UCLA's recruiting staff, led by general manager Khary Darlington and director of recruiting Marshawn Friloux, had previously flipped three-star offensive lineman Travis Robertson from Bowling Green and three-star safety CJ Lavender from Washington. Now, the Bruins have flipped another recruit, this time a three-star wide receiver from Princeton.
Bruins Flip Three-Star WR From Princeton
On November 15, Markus Kier, a three-star wide receiver from Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, California, announced on X that he was flipping his commitment from Princeton to UCLA.
Kier had been committed to Princeton since June, but that didn't prevent the Bruins from pursuing him. UCLA initially extended an offer to him on Oct 18 and hosted him for a visit during their Week 11 game against Nebraska.
The 6'2" 185-pound wideout spoke with Bruins Blitz' Tracy McDonald shortly after he committed to UCLA, and explained that the visit was what led to his decision. He also noted that he's excited about the future of the program and the opportunity to play in the Big Ten.
- “What ultimately sealed my decision was after my visit and talking to many of the players that I know that go there and seeing them have success on the field,” Kier told McDonald.
- He added, “And being able to have the opportunity to do that in the Big 10 means a lot to me because I can see myself being able to be successful at that level as well! As well as having conversations with [Khary] Darlington about the future of the program was very exciting as well!"
Kier isn't a highly touted prospect, but he's still a solid recruit and a player who should be able to make an impact for the Bruins soon after he arrives on campus. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 1,451 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 210 wide receiver, and the No. 114 player from California.
With Kier's addition, UCLA's 2026 class now ranks 60th nationally according to Rivals. Just a month ago, the class was ranked 81st.
Darlington, Friloux, and the rest of the Bruins' recruiting staff have done a fantastic job of rebuilding the class, which was dismantled after the program parted ways with former head coach DeShaun Foster, and UCLA may not be done in the 2026 cycle either.
