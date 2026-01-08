Taking a Look at UCLA's Incoming 2026 Transfer Class

The Bruins have seemingly struck gold in the transfer portal, here are three players who will make the biggest impact day one.

Entering the offseason, the Bruins had holes in every position group, minus a few outlier positions. Bob Chesney made it an emphasis that the lack of position groups would not deter him from making UCLA a winner in year one.

Wayne Knight | RB

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) tries to avoid the tackle of Louisville Cardinals linebacker Antonio Watts (9) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated James Madison 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Wayne Knight was the key driver in the Dukes' success this season. Knight was able to rush for 1,373 rushing yards on an amazing 6.6 yards per carry. The Bruins lacked a run game this season, and it was a massive factor in the Bruins ' shortcomings this season.

With Bob Chesney bringing offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy from JMU, it can be assumed that Knight will have a massive role in the offense, and for good reason too. If Knight is able to replicate his 2025 season, it will send shockwaves throughout the Bruins offense.

Landon Ellis | WR

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch as Oregon Ducks defensive back Theran Johnson (5) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The biggest question surrounding the Bruins' offense this season was the state of the wide receiver room. The Bruins lost out on both Kwazi Gilmer and Rico Flores Jr in the portal, two key players who helped the Bruins' passing game stay afloat.

Landon Ellis, this season, was able to grab 36 passes for 624 receiving yards and five touchdowns. His efforts would have placed him as the best receiver on the Bruins. While the circumstances would have been different, mentioning Kennedy's arrival previously means he will have a massive impact next season.

Aidan Mizell | WR

Florida wide receiver Aidan Mizell (11) makes yards against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aidan Mizell, while largely unproven, is listed as a four-star transfer for the Bruins. His arrival officially solidifies the Bruins' receiving room as a force to be reckoned with. This gives fans hope that Nico Iamaleava will be able to take the next step for the Bruins.

In Mizell's sophomore season, he was able to catch 19 passes for 177 receiving yards and one touchdown. The only thing the Bruins need to worry about is his long history of dealing with injury. This season he would play just seven games, with his last game coming on Nov. 29.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bruins have made huge strides in the offseason, and on paper it looks like the Bruins are set to have a massive 2026 season. The exciting news is that the portal has not closed yet, meaning there is still a lot of places where the Bruins can improve.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .