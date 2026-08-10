UCLA Football Injury Tracker: Every Injury Update From Camp

Fall camp is fully underway, and there has not been this much anticipation for UCLA football in years.

Bob Chesney and his roster of transfers make for some exciting times in Westwood, and the good news is that the Bruins are heading into fall camp and the college football season pretty healthy as a team overall, at least as of now.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just another thing Bruins fans can be excited about as we head closer and closer to the start of the season, and hopefully this doesn’t jinx that.

There were plenty of players who were injured last season and throughout the offseason, but it seems like nearly everyone is ready to go in Westwood before the start of fall camp, and head coach Bob Chesney cleared the air at Big Ten Media Days about which players were cleared to return to full practice and which players needed some more time to recover.

Players Recovered and Ready To Go

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) runs for a first down against Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defensive back Elijah Palmer (4) during the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Leland Smith: Has been limited in what he’s been able to do all spring, but is now a full go for fall camp

DL Nico Davillier: Missed the entirety of spring practice but was recently cleared and is now good to go

CB Rodrick Pleasant: Recovered from a shoulder injury and is all set to be full force

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Rodrick Pleasant watches during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

S Malik Hartford: Cleared and ready to go

S Ta’Shawn James: Cleared and full go for fall camp

DE Aiden Gobaira: Cleared and full go for fall camp

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins center Sam Yoon (64) snaps the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

C Sam Yoon: Cleared and full go for fall camp

RB Wayne Knight: Cleared after dealing with an injury during the spring

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OL Jordan Davis: Cleared and full go for fall camp, recovered from shoulder injury

DL Tyson Ford: Cleared and full go for fall camp

Ryan McCulloch Has Yet To Be Cleared

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Ryan McCulloch (43) gestures after recording a sack against the Texas Southern Tigers during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are plenty of players who have recovered and are ready to hit the season full force, but defensive end Ryan McCulloch is one Bruin who has yet to be cleared to return and is still dealing with an injury that sidelined him for the entirety of spring practice as well.

Another player who has yet to return to practice is cornerback Scooter Jackson, who is still battling ongoing academic eligibility issues.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) is tackled by UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the offseason progresses, every Bruins fan is likely crossing their fingers that this list does not grow longer. It will take a fully healthy UCLA team to compete at a high level in what could be the toughest conference in college football.

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