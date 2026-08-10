UCLA Football Injury Tracker: Every Injury Update From Camp
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Fall camp is fully underway, and there has not been this much anticipation for UCLA football in years.
Bob Chesney and his roster of transfers make for some exciting times in Westwood, and the good news is that the Bruins are heading into fall camp and the college football season pretty healthy as a team overall, at least as of now.
Just another thing Bruins fans can be excited about as we head closer and closer to the start of the season, and hopefully this doesn’t jinx that.
There were plenty of players who were injured last season and throughout the offseason, but it seems like nearly everyone is ready to go in Westwood before the start of fall camp, and head coach Bob Chesney cleared the air at Big Ten Media Days about which players were cleared to return to full practice and which players needed some more time to recover.
Players Recovered and Ready To Go
WR Leland Smith: Has been limited in what he’s been able to do all spring, but is now a full go for fall camp
DL Nico Davillier: Missed the entirety of spring practice but was recently cleared and is now good to go
CB Rodrick Pleasant: Recovered from a shoulder injury and is all set to be full force
S Malik Hartford: Cleared and ready to go
S Ta’Shawn James: Cleared and full go for fall camp
DE Aiden Gobaira: Cleared and full go for fall camp
C Sam Yoon: Cleared and full go for fall camp
RB Wayne Knight: Cleared after dealing with an injury during the spring
OL Jordan Davis: Cleared and full go for fall camp, recovered from shoulder injury
DL Tyson Ford: Cleared and full go for fall camp
Ryan McCulloch Has Yet To Be Cleared
There are plenty of players who have recovered and are ready to hit the season full force, but defensive end Ryan McCulloch is one Bruin who has yet to be cleared to return and is still dealing with an injury that sidelined him for the entirety of spring practice as well.
Another player who has yet to return to practice is cornerback Scooter Jackson, who is still battling ongoing academic eligibility issues.
As the offseason progresses, every Bruins fan is likely crossing their fingers that this list does not grow longer. It will take a fully healthy UCLA team to compete at a high level in what could be the toughest conference in college football.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.