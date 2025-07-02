Bruins RB Among Highest Rated Backs in CFB 26
Former Cal running back turned UCLA Bruin by way of the transfer portal Jaivain Thomas is primed to make an immediate impact in Westwood during his junior season, and EA Sports College Football 26 certainly thinks so as well.
It's officially that time of year where the second editing of EA Sports' College Football product comes out, which means ratings are rolling out and hype is building up. The game developer released various top 10 position ratings (which didn't include any Bruins) but UCLA was able to get it's hands on a few before the game releases on July 10 -- or July 7 for people that purchase the deluxe edition.
Thomas was given an 87 overall rating, which is second-highest on UCLA behind Nico Iamaleava, who was given a 88 and is the 16th highest-rated quarterback in the game. Thomas, along with Iamaleava, headlines UCLA's transfer class and gives the Bruins plenty promise ahead of next season after finishing their inaugural year in the Big Ten with a 5-7 record, the program's worst in the last decade.
College Football 26 comes off the heels of the well-received College Football 25, the franchise's return to EA Sports for the first time in a decade when 'NCAA 14' marked the final staple of the franchise for a long while.
College Football 25 was not only one of the most well-reviewed sports games, it ranked amongst the top video games of the calendar year. And EA Sports isn't slowing down as they return to yearly-releases.
College Football 26 features even more additions to the game, including thousands of new plays, real-world coaches, including Bruins head coach, DeShaun Foster, and offensive and defensive coordinators, Tino Sunseri and Ikaika Malloe, and hundreds of new traditions unique to every program.
Fans can spend the rest of the summer playing with a roster-accurate UCLA program throughout their upcoming season and even create their own dynasty in Westwood by controlling recruiting, scheduling and much more until the NCAA season finally comes around in August.
College Football 26 releases everywhere on July 10, 2025 and diehard Bruins fans can get the game three days earlier by pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle for that early access on July 7.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and let's talk College Football 26!
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.